BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove Lions moved one step closer to a playoff berth with a convincing 56-12 win over the Dallas Gateway Charter Gators last night on Senior night at Lions Stadium.
It was quite an emotional night for the seniors of Blooming Grove, but they overcame those emotions to pick up their third district win and improved to 3-2 with a game next week in Rice against the Bulldogs. The Lions now stand 5-3 overall. Gateway dropped to 1-8 and 0-5.
The Lions offense on the night was strictly run-based as they were able to pick up 335 yards on the ground with 28 carries. Lion quarterback Levi Hopper only threw the ball 4 times the entire game, completing 2 of them. However, Hopper carried the ball 5 times and picked up 133 yards and two scores. All of that came in the first half.
Blooming Grove was missing its two main running threats, Jalen Coleman and Timmy Hamilton, due to injuries. No problem, though, as Kelton Bell and Nathan Haden picked up the slack. Bell led all rushers with 133 yards in only 7 carries, all in the first half. He scored 2 rushing touchdowns, including a 73 yard run for a score. Haden carried the load the second half. He carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Lions head coach Jeremy Gantt had quite the number of ball carriers in the second half, actually. Hagan Webster carried twice for 14 yards and a touchdown, Bryson Fisher carried once for 11, Ish Ramirez carried once for three yards with it going for a touchdown, and DeMarco Debrow also had a carry.
Offensive line starters for the Lions had Trey Daniels at center with Fidel Avalos and David Mirafuentes flanking him at the guard spots and Adam Tovar and Kian Long manning the tackles positions. Hopper and Bell were in the backfield with Fisher, Noah Hutchison, Debrow, and Emmanuel Rosas at the receiver spots. It was Rosas who caught both of Hopper’s completions, good for 33 yards.
Dylan Stewart, Camden Gorbet, and Adam Sanchez all saw action on the Lions’ offensive line and Landon Heaslet and Webster played at the receiver spots.
Defensive starters for the Lions had Avalos, Gorbet, Devon Hood, and Carter Grant on the line with Trent Nicholson, Ben Baumgartner, and Heaslet backing them up at the linebacker spots. Fisher and Debrow manned the corners with Bell and Hutchison occupying the safety spots. Nick Wood and Haden saw minutes at the linebacker spots and all of the offensive linemen played at various times on the defensive line as well.
Gateway ran the ball well during the game, especially in the first half. Running back Eric Williams carried the ball 12 times for 107 yards and a score and back Keylon Johnson picked up 72 rushing yards in 16 carries and also scored on the ground. Quarterback Datravon Lake struggled attempting to pass, tossing 8 passes that all went incomplete except for the interception by Grant.
The Gators started the game on offense but were forced to punt after three plays. The snap back to the punter was bad, however, and the Lions’ defense put pressure on the punter who was trying to run and get the first. That failed, though, and the Lions took possession at the Gator 33.
The Lions were moving the ball well on the ground after taking over at that spot and appeared headed for a touchdown as Bell carried three consecutive times. But, Bell fumbled on the third carry with the ball rolling into the endz one and being recovered by the Gators. The ball was brought to the twenty and after a run by Gateway for no gain, Grant leaped high to intercept a Lake pass at the 13 yard line. From there he went untouched into the end zone for the score. Rosas kicked the extra point to put the Lions up 7-0 at the 8:57 mark of the opening quarter.
Not to be outdone, however, the Gators took the ensuing kickoff at their own 44 yard line and six plays later had moved to the Lions’ 40. On second down from there it was Johnson who got the call and he raced those 40 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. The Gators attempted a 2-point conversion run but it failed and the Lions kept the lead at 7-6 with 4:04 to go in the first quarter.
A nice 20 yard kickoff return by Wood on the ensuing kickoff had the Lions with excellent starting field position at Gateway’s 44. Bell took the first carry and picked up 24 to the twenty. He then covered those 20 yards on second down for the score. Rosas kicked the extra point to put the Lions up 14-6.
The Lions forced a punt on the Gator’s next possession and Blooming Grove started their drive from their own 20 yard line. A first down run of 7 by Hopper moved the ball to the 27 and Bell took the handoff on second down and raced down the left sideline 73 yards for the Lion touchdown. Rosas kicked the extra point to put the Lions up 21-6 with 10:04 remaining in the half.
A short punt by Gateway on their next possession set the Lions up with good field position at their own 45 yard line. Bell ran for five to the 50 and then Hopper set off on a 26 yard run to the 24. An incomplete pass on first down was followed by a run of 24 yards for a touchdown by Hopper with 6:34 left in the half. Rosas kicked the extra point to increase the Blooming Grove lead to 28-6.
The Lions started their next possession at their own 46 after stopping the Gators on downs at that point. A pass incompletion on first down was followed with a run of 53 yards by Hopper to the one yard line. Hopper called his number on the next play and scored on a run with 3:38 remaining in the first half. Rosas kicked the extra point to make the score 35-6.
The Lions put one more score on the board before the half ended. A 30 yard pass completion to Rosas set the Lions up with first and goal from the three. From there it was Haden who got his number called and he scored with 1:48 left in the half. Again Rosas kicked the extra point and the halftime had the Lions up 42-6.
The second half started with the Lions setting up shop at midfield. The rushing of Haden moved the ball to the 20 after three runs and then Webster carried to the 16. Debrow carried for no gain and then Haden picked up six more to the 10. From there it was Webster who got the call and scored on a run with 5:43 remaining in the third. The kick by Rosas increased the Lions lead to 49-6.
The Gators were able to find the endzone midway through the fourth quarter when Williams scored on a 7 yard run at the 7:05 mark. The conversion run attempt failed and the score became 49-12.
The final score of the game came on a three yard run by Ramirez as time was winding down in the game. The 48 yard drive featured runs of 5 and 12 by Haden and a run of 11 yards by Fisher. Rosas kicked the extra point to produce the final score of 56-12.
“Our running game was really solid throughout the entire contest. Our line really opened up some running lanes for our backs. The defense played well and were very physical. I was really proud of our effort tonight,” stated Gantt.
