BLOOMING GROVE -- In looking back to Blooming Grove's 36-26 opening night loss to Eustace, there were positives and negatives to take from the game. The most important aspect of the contest was that the Lions never quit in the game and after a slow first half the team stormed back in the second half and put themselves in a position to win the game.
“I was disappointed in our slow start. We were definitely a little tight and nervous. We also have a lot of players playing on the varsity for the first time and also some athletes learning new positions on the fly, so to speak. We have a new quarterback, some new receivers, and some new linemen,” stated Lion coach Jeremy Gantt.
Offensively, the Lions certainly improved in the second half after that slow start to the game. Blooming Grove finished with 147 rushing yards and 143 passing yards in the game and totaled 21 first downs. Both Jalen Coleman and Timmy Hamilton ran well and they also had 5 pass receptions between them. Quarterback Levi Hopper finished with 14 pass completions, 143 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Kelton Bell was the big receiver on the night with 68 yards and a score.
Defensively is where the Lions showed a vast improvement from the first half to the second. The Bulldogs rushed for 132 yards and threw for 157 in that first half and scored 30 points. They also picked up 17 first downs. In the second half the Lions defense held the Bulldogs to 56 rushing yards, 48 passing yards, and 6 first downs.
Bell and Ben Baumgartner each had interceptions for the Lions and Carter Grant had a strong game from his defensive end position as did Devon Hood from his line spot and Nathan Alvarez as well from his line position.
“I challenged the kids at halftime. I told them to forget the first half and concentrate on the second half. They calmed down and really played well in those last two quarters. I am really proud of the fact they did not quit and made a game of it and actually put us in a position to win. I am excited to move on and see what the game against Kerens will bring,” summed up Gantt.
