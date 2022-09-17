WORTHAM – Powered by a combined five touchdowns from Timmy Hamilton and Kelton Bell, the Blooming Grove Lions aced their toughest test of the season to date, beating the previously undefeated Wortham Bulldogs, 35-26, at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.
Hamilton rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions improved to 4-0 for the first time in recent memory.
The Bulldogs, despite a stellar effort from Tanner Bean, fell to 3-1. Bean led all rushers with 164 yards on 28 carries and added three touchdowns on the ground.
Early on, it was the Bulldogs with the advantage as Wortham took the opening kick and marched down the field for the game's initial score.
Bean capped off the 12-play drive with an 8-yard score on fourth down to give the Bulldogs the early lead, 6-0. The drive consumed more than half of the first quarter.
The Lions would immediately respond with a big kickoff return by Bell and a quick 6-play drive to paydirt.
Hamilton would find the endzone for the first, but not last, time in the game with a 5-yard run. The score was set-up by a key fourth-down conversion by DeMarco Debrow on a 28-yard pass from Rhett Southard.
The extra point by Emmanual Rosas would give the Lions a slight lead, 7-6.
Late in the second quarter, Noah Hutchison would set up the Lions’ second score of the night with a 35-yard punt return deep inside Bulldog territory. Four plays later, Bell would score from 10 yards out to increase the Lion advantage.
Not to be outdone, a 57-yard kick-off return by Yancy Bean set-up the Bulldogs at the Lion 17-yard line. Four plays later, Lewis scored on the keeper to slice the Blooming Grove lead to only two points, 14-12, at halftime.
Blooming Grove took control of the game in the third quarter as the Lions scored on the first two possessions of the second half to push a slim 2-point lead at halftime to a 16-point advantage midway through the third quarter.
A big 39-yard pass from Southard to Bell on third down set up the first score of the quarter, a 14-yard run by Hamilton, to push the Lion advantage to 21-12.
Outstanding special teams play on the ensuing kickoff pinned the Bulldogs deep in their own territory. Two big tackles by Hutchison and an incomplete pass forced a punt by the Bulldogs, giving the Lions the ball back in Wortham territory.
Three plays later, Southard hit Bell on a slant pass for a 23-yard touchdown. Bell, immediately after catching the ball, reversed course and outran the Bulldog defensive back to the endzone. The catch-and-run gave Blooming Grove some breathing room, 28-12, midway through the third quarter.
Wortham would immediately respond with a big 28-yard run by Bean to set up a 4-yard keeper by Lewis for a Bulldog touchdown. Lewis found Derek Bullard for the two-point conversion to cut the lead in half, 28-20.
The Bulldogs would close the gap even further on their next possession when a 43-yard Tanner Bean run was followed by a Tanner Bean 1-yard touchdown to pull Wortham to within two points, 28-26, with just 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
After allowing Bean to rush for 158 yards in the first three quarters, the Blooming Grove defense, led by Trent Nicholson, Ben Baumgartner, and Kegan Hurford clamped down on Bean in the final frame, allowing only six yards by the elusive back.
Nicholson led the defense with nine tackles on the night, while Baumgartner added another eight stops as the Lion defense kept Wortham out of the endzone in the final frame.
Hamilton scored the final touchdown on the night with a little less than six minutes remaining on a 10-yard run after breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage.
Rosas added the all-important point-after-touchdown to give the Lions a two-score lead, 35-26. Rosas remained perfect on points-after-touchdown this season with his seventeenth consecutive successful attempt.
Hutchison ended any hope that Wortham had with an interception with just over three minutes remaining in the contest.
Next week, the Lions have a much needed off week before opening District 7-3A DII play at home with preseason favorite Palmer in two weeks. Just like Blooming Grove, Palmer finished its non-district schedule undefeated after beating Rogers, 36-23.
Wortham looks to rebound next week when the Bulldogs travel to Hubbard to open District 7-2A DII play with the Jaguars.
