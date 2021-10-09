BLOOMING GROVE -- The injury riddled Blooming Grove Lions rallied from a 28-7 deficit Friday night to defeat the favored Scurry-Rosser Wildcats 39-35 in a wildly entertaining football game at Lions Field. The never-say-die Lions gutted out a tough game that had many of their starters on the sideline nursing injuries from their loss last week at Edgewood. With the win, the Lions improved to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in district play. The Wildcats dropped to 2-4 and 0-2.
At the start of the game, Lions coach Jeremy Gantt had running back and linebacker Timmy Hamilton, wide receiver and defensive back DeMarco Debrow, middle linebacker Trent Nicholson, and offensive and defensive lineman Nathan Alvarez all unable to play due to injuries. In addition to that, a bogus personal foul penalty called last week against wide receiver and defensive back Bryson Fisher, that resulted in an ejection, had him missing the first half against the Wildcats.
“We were the definition of the walking wounded. We had all those guys out and several others playing through injuries. We brought up Nick Wood from the junior varsity squad to give us some depth at running back and linebacker,” stated Gantt.
Offensive line starters for the Lions had Trey Daniels at center with David Mirafuentes and Adam Sanchez flanking him at the guard spots. Starting tackles were Fidel Avalos and Kian Long. Levi Hopper started at quarterback and Jalen Coleman starting at tailback. Coleman suffered an apparent hip injury, to make matters worse, and did not return in the second half. The receivers were Kelton Bell, who was also playing through an injury, Noah Hutchison, Carter Grant, and Emmanuel Rosas.
Other Lions offensive players had Adam Tovar, Ish Ramirez, Devon Hood, Camden Gorbet, Chris Castillo, Mason Crocker, and Dylan Stewart all seeing action on the line while Wood filled in for Coleman at running back in the second half. Luis Mancilla and Landon Heaslet saw action at the receiver spot.
Lions quarterback Hopper wound up being the leading rusher for the Lions with 131 yards, 25 carries, and two touchdowns. He also completed 12 of 20 passes for 184 more yards and had two touchdown passes. Coleman finished with 7 carries and 68 yards while Wood had 9 carries for 43. Hutchison had one carry for two yards.
Hutchison was the leading receiver for Blooming Grove with 9 catches for 137 yards. Fisher had two catches for 27 and a touchdown and Mancilla had one reception for 20 yards. That catch was for a touchdown.
Defensive starters for the Lions had Grant, Sanchez, Hood, and Mirafuentes on the line with Ben Baumgartner, Bell, and Tovar manning the linebacker spots. Rosas had one cornerback spot and Mancilla had the other one with Coleman and Hutchison occupying the safety spots. All of the Lions that saw action on the offensive line also swapped out and played on the defensive line. Fisher returned to his cornerback spot in the second half, Hagan Webster saw action in the defensive backfield, and Nathan Haden spent time in the linebacker position. Wood, just called up this week, played several minutes at the linebacker spot as well.
The Lions' defense really rose to the occasion in the second half, playing with a lot of energy and flying to the football. Grant had two fumble recoveries and a quarterback sack and Hood played an inspired brand of football from his line position as well as Gorbet, Sanchez, and Avalos. Hood was also credited with a sack. Defensive backs Mancilla and Rosas each returned pass interceptions for touchdowns. The Lions defense held the Wildcats to two rushing yards and 74 passing yards in the second half. The Wildcats only picked up 4 first downs in the third and fourth quarters.
Scurry-Rosser quarterback Tanner Vaughn had an up and down night. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns but also suffered those two costly interceptions. Vaughn, a strong runner who likes to run, was bottled up all night by the Lion defense. Vaughn finished with minus 8 yards rushing. De’Shawn Wren was their leading rusher, picking up 44 yards in 14 carries. The Wildcats big receiver was Charlie Keever who finished with 5 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
The game started out good for the Lions as they forced a fourth and one from the Wildcats own 33 on the opening drive of the game. Opting to go for it from that spot proved to be the wrong decision as Vaughn was thrown for a four yard loss, giving the ball to the Lions in great field position at the Wildcats 29 yard line. Blooming Grove was able to move to the 16 before disaster struck in the form of an interception. Wildcat cornerback Kayden Bradshaw stepped in front of a pass intended for Hutchison and returned it untouched 90 yards for the score. Tristian Thomasson kicked the extra point and the Wildcats led 7-0 at the 7:43 mark of quarter number one.
The Lions were able to pick up some yardage on their ensuing possession, thanks in part to a 40 yard pass completion from Hopper to Hutchison that moved the ball to the Wildcats 24. However, the Lions were unable to capitalize on that good field position and gave the ball up on downs at the 15.
Scurry-Rosser took over there and used 9 plays to cover the 85 yards needed for the score. The drive featured the rushing of Wren and the passing of Vaughn. The score came with 1:04 remaining in the first when Vaughn and Keever teamed up on a 40 yard touchdown pass. Thomasson kicked the extra point to push the lead to 14-0.
Not to be outdone, however, the Lions came roaring back on their next possession. Starting at their own 36, Coleman ran for 12 on first down and then ripped off a run of 41 on the next play to move the ball to the 11 of the Wildcats. Hopper finished it off with a run up the middle to cover those remaining 11 yards for the score. Castillo kicked the extra point and at the end of the quarter the Wildcats lead had been cut to 7 at 14-7.
However, the Wildcats were able to match that score with one of their own as a 10 play, 56 yard drive ended when Landon Torres ran into the endzone from one yard out for a touchdown. Thomasson again kicked the extra point and the score became 21-7.
Forcing a Lions punt on their next possession the Wildcats were pinned deep in their own territory at the 9 yard line after a great punt by Bell. Facing a third and seven, Vaughn wanted to go deep to Keever on a pass over the middle. The pass fell incomplete but the Lions were called for pass interference and the drive continued. It took nine plays after the penalty but the Wildcats hit pay-dirt once again when Vaughn hooked up with Bryce Chambers on a touchdown pass of 22 yards. Thomasson kicked the extra point to put the Wildcats up 28-7 with only 50 seconds left in the first half.
It looked as if the Lions would probably run out those remaining 50 seconds and go into the locker room to regroup. But, a nice 36 yard kickoff return by Bell put the Lions at the Wildcats 46 and the decision to go into the half to regroup was put on hold. Three consecutive passes from Hopper to Hutchison had Blooming Grove at the 20 yard line with precious few seconds left in the half. Out of timeouts, Gantt called for a pass into the endzone and Hopper was able to connect with Mancilla for a touchdown with only nine seconds remaining. The extra point kick was blocked, but the Lions had closed the gap to 28-13.
Taking the kick to begin the second half, the Wildcats opted to attempt an onside kick. That failed, however, as Baumgartner was able to recover at the Lions 49. Unable to pick up a first down, though, the Lions were forced to punt. Disaster struck, however, when the snap to punter Hopper sailed over his head and he fell on the ball at the Lions’ 29.
The Wildcats took over in great shape after that Lion miscue. However, their first play from there was supposed to be a handoff from Vaughn to Wren. They could not connect and a fumble ensued with it being recovered by Grant at the 32.
Taking over at that spot, the Lions used 9 running plays and two passing plays to march downfield for the touchdown. It was the running of Hopper and Wood that eventually moved the ball to the three yard line. From there it was Hopper who scored on a run with 5:49 remaining in quarter number three. The extra point kick failed, but the Lions had inched closer at 28-19.
Disaster continued to plague the Wildcats on their ensuing possession. Facing a third and nine from the Lions 49, a pass intended for Chambers bounced off his shoulder pads and into the hands of Mancilla. Mancilla returned the interception 62 yards for the touchdown at the 4:25 mark of quarter number three. The conversion run failed, however, but the Lions had cut the margin to three at 28-25.
That touchdown apparently woke up the Wildcats as they answered that score with one of their own. With three minutes left in the third, Vaughn threw to Bradshaw for a touchdown that covered 22 yards. The kick by Thomasson put the score at 35-25.
With 5:03 remaining in the game the Lions hit paydirt once again. Mired deep in their own territory at the 14 after a Wildcat punt, the Lions went to work. Facing third and seven from the 17, Hopper and Hutchison hooked up on a nice 46 yard pass play that got the Lions out of trouble and moved the ball to the Scurry-Rosser 37. The running of Hopper and Wood helped move the ball to the 27. A seven yard pass to Fisher moved it to the 20 where the Lions were looking at fourth and three. That fourth down was converted when Hopper hooked up with Fisher on a twenty yard touchdown pass that saw Fisher running free at the five. He caught the pass and went in untouched for the score. Castillo kicked the extra point to make it 35-32.
Needing a defensive stop in the worst way, the Lions were staked with stopping the Wildcats after a failed onside kick attempt was recovered by the Wildcats at their own 49. A first down running play by Wren was stopped for a two yard loss on a combined tackle by Baumgartner and Grant. The next play was an intended pass play, but Hood made sure that was not going to happen when he sacked Vaughn for a seven yard loss. Facing third and long from there, Vaughn looked to pass again. The Lions defense put intense pressure on him and he forced a pass intended for Keever. But, that pass was intercepted by Rosas at the 50 and he returned it the distance for the score to put the Lions up for the first time with 3:24 remaining in the game. Castillo kicked the important extra point to put the Lions up by four at 39-35.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game came on the ensuing kickoff when Lion special teamer Haden knocked the ball out of the hands of the Wildcat returner and Grant was able to recover the ball at the Wildcats 47 yard line. The Wildcats never got the ball back as Hopper carried five consecutive times and then knelt down on the final play of the game to give the Lions a hard earned victory.
“This is probably the proudest I have ever been as a coach. We came into this game with so many injuries. We fell behind big early but we fought hard, never gave up, and earned this win. A complete team effort. The guys never quit and I am so proud of them,” stated an elated Gantt.
