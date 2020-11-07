BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove Lions, under the leadership of head coach Ervin Chandler, enjoyed Senior Night at Lions Stadium in a big way Friday night with an impressive 51-7 win over the Rice Bulldogs in a contest that had huge playoff implications for both squads.
The Lions will go into the 3A playoffs as the No, 2 seed from District 7-3A DII with their 5-1 district mark. No one beat them on the field. Their only district loss was a forfeit to Palmer due to COVID issues.
Rice went from a possible district championship to a No. 4 seed with the loss. Blooming Grove finishes up the regular season at 7-3 while Rice dropped to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in district play.
The Lions advance to the bi-district round and play S & S Consolidated at 7:30 p.m. at Mabank Friday. Playoff information for the Bulldogs was unavailable at press time.
It was a complete victory for the Lions as they dominated both offensively and defensively throughout the game. The Lions picked up 27 first downs, 266 rushing yards, and 107 passing yards while the defense held the Bulldogs to 12 first downs, 133 rushing yards, and 51 passing yards. Blooming Grove’s defense also came away with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Offensive line starters for Blooming Grove had Trey Daniels at center and David Mirafuentes and Kian Long flanked him at the guard spots. Tackles were Adam Tovar and Fidel Avalos. Timmy Hamilton started at quarterback with Bubba Beacom at tailback. Justus Revill, Jackson Hoover, and Bryson Fisher were the wideouts with Colton Nicholson starting at the H-back spot. Kelton Bell alternated with Hamilton at the quarterback spot while Jalen Coleman spelled Beacom at the tailback spot. De’Marco Debrow also saw action at the wide receiver position.
Hamilton led all rushers with 112 yards in 11 carries. He scored two rushing touchdowns and also completed 3 of 6 passes for 38 yards and a score. Coleman finished with 68 yards in 13 carries and scored a touchdown and also caught 2 passes for 36 yards. Beacom carried the ball 12 times and picked up 62 yards. He also had two rushing scores. Bell finished with 24 yards rushing and completed 6 of 7 passes for 56 more. He scored once. Hoover was the leading receiver with 49 yards and four catches. He had a touchdown catch from a Hamilton pass. Revill finished with two catches for 12 yards and Fisher had one catch for ten yards.
Defensive starters for the Lions had Nicholson, Jesus Sanchez, Adam Sanchez, and Carter Grant on the line with Hamilton, Tovar, and Hoover backing them up at the linebacker spots. The backfield had Bell and Beacom at the corners and Josh Glasco and Revill at the safety spots. Glasco was making his first appearance since the first game of the year after suffering an injury. He had an interception to stop a Rice drive in his return to action. Revill had an interception that he returned for a touchdown and also had a fumble recovery.
Nathan Alvarez, Mason Crocker, Andrew Melton, Chris Castillo, and Rigoberto Gonzalez all saw action for the Lions on the defensive line. The Lions were without their leading tackler, linebacker Trent Nicholson, who suffered a knee injury last week, and were also without Omar Mandujano, who is also recovering from an injury. Defensive linemen Devon Hood and Ismael Ramirez also missed the game.
Rice was led by quarterback Zack Myers and running backs Luke Chapman and Juan Paredes. Myers rushed for 21 yards and also had the only Bulldog score with it being a rushing touchdown. Myers completed 4 of 19 passes for 51 yards but also suffered the two interceptions. Chapman rushed for 45 yards on nine carries and had a catch for 15 yards. Paredes picked up 15 yards in three tries and Carson Selmon had 16 yards on his one carry. Josiah Morris had nine yards on eight carries.
Kobe Jessie had a catch for 23 yards, Adam Bernal had one for nine, and tight end Daniel Cleveland had one for four yards. Jerry Montgomery and Tommy Bernal also saw action in the Rice backfield.
Rice started the game on offense at the Bulldog 31-yard line. A pass from Myers to Adam Bernal moved the ball to the 40 and a 10-yard run by Tommy Bernal picked up a first down at midfield. However, the Bulldogs lost a key member of their offense when Bernal was assisted to the sideline after that run with an injury. Three plays later the Bulldogs punted.
A short punt of only eight yards had the Lions starting at their own 44-yard line. Hamilton ripped off a 38-yard run on first down to move the ball to the 18 but a penalty against the Lions moved them back to the 23. Beacom ran for two and hooked up with Hoover on a 15-yard pass to move the ball to the 6. From there it was Hamilton who scored on a run up the middle with 7:03 remaining in the first quarter. The conversion run attempt failed leaving the score at 6-0.
The Lions' next score came after the defense forced a three and out against the Rice offense. Another short punt had the Lions with excellent field position at the Bulldog’s 44. It took 13 plays from there, but the Lions scored again with 10:24 left in the second quarter when Bell ran in from the 5-yard line. The conversion attempt again failed, leaving the score at 12-0.
An excellent punt return of 57 yards by Revill set up the next Lion touchdown. That return moved the ball all the way to the Rice 23. The running of Hamilton and Beacom moved the ball to the 11, but the Rice defense pushed the Lions back to the 13, where they were facing a third and long. But Hamilton was able to find Hoover in the end zone and they connected on a 13-yard pass for the score. Emmanual Rosas kicked the extra point to make it 19-0 at the 6:18 mark of quarter number two.
The Lions scored once more before the half ended. A drive of 83 yards ended on the ninth play when Beacom ran in from the 5 with 16 seconds left. The highlight of the drive was a one-handed catch by Coleman on a pass from Bell that put the ball at the five. The conversion run failed, leaving a halftime score of 25-0.
The Lions started the second half receiving the ball but tough play by the Rice defense forced a punt from deep in the Lions' territory. A short punt gave the Bulldogs excellent field position at the Lion 25. It took five plays from there but the Bulldogs eventually scored when Myers ran it in from 11 yards out. Jaime Hernandez kicked the extra point to make the score 25-7 with 7:23 showing on the third quarter clock.
A failed on-side kick by Rice after the touchdown gave the Lions great field position at the Bulldog 46. It was the running of Hamilton and Coleman that moved the ball to the 7-yard line and Hamilton used a good block by Fisher to scoot into the end zone for the score. Rosas kicked the extra point and the lead increased to 32-7 with 5:20 left in the third.
It was a pass interception by Glasco and his return of 35 yards that set up the next Blooming Grove score. That score came on a 7-yard run by Coleman at the 10:45 mark of quarter number four. Rosas kicked the extra point to push the score to 39-7.
Fifty seconds later the Lions added to their lead when Revill picked off a Myers pass and returned it 30 yards for the score. The extra point kick failed, but the lead increased to 45-7 with 9:55 left in the game.
The Lions' final score came on a 22-yard run by Beacom with 27 seconds left in the game. That touchdown capped an 82-yard, 11-play drive. The extra point kick failed, making the final 51-7.
“Technically we do not share the district title with Palmer due to us having to forfeit to them, but we consider ourselves Co-Champions of the district. Our kids were so focused in practice all week. We wanted to make a statement and I think we did. We brought high emotion into the game tonight and we really played well,” summed up Chandler.
