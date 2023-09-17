BLOOMING GROVE -- He could hear the words spinning in his head. They were his words and they just kept going round and round like a broken record on an old-time turntable.
"There is no option. There is no option. There is no option."
Jace Trull stood there alone -- about as alone as you can ever be -- looking at the packed crowd and the goal post, and back at the packed crowd. The bright lights -- those Friday Night lights -- never seemed brighter.
"There is no option. There is no option. There is no option."
"My adrenaline has never been so high," he said later.
He never said a word as he lined up to attempt a 30-yard field goal with a handful of seconds left in a one-point game. He just breathed in the pressure that surrounded him, and tried to breath it out -- out and away from him. He relaxed and listened one final time -- "There is no option ..."
Then Trull lifted the ball through the uprights and watched as it sailed clean and swift into the night and into Blooming Grove Lore, carrying the Lions to a pinch-me-I'm dreaming 30-28 victory over Wortham, a powerful, unbeaten team that was listed as a 30-point favorite at game-time.
It wasn't just Trull's first field goal. It was Trull's first field goal attempt.
Somebody call Ripley's.
Trull, a senior who is an exceptional and versatile athlete who plays basketball, baseball and football, had never even lined up to try a field goal in a game. It might have been his first, but he will never forget it.
And no one around Blooming Grove will forget this win.
"It was a great feeling," said Blooming Grove Coach Jeremy Gantt, who returned to Blooming Grove three years ago to raise his kids in a small-town atmosphere that helped raise him.
To date, this was Gantt's most emotional victory with his Lions, who turned their season around a couple of weeks ago and flipped it on its head Friday. They get a bye week to savor this victory before sailing into the district race in two weeks on the heels of Trull's big toe.
After the game ended, Trull didn't have time to realize what he had just done. Suddenly, he was in the middle of pandemonium as chaos and joy collided on the field. Trull's teammates were sky-high, literally jumping toward the heavens, leaping and hugging and shouting and hugging some more.
And Trull was right there with them as the roar and cheers from the big hometown crowd showered Trull and his teammates, filling Lion Stadium and lifting the Grove kids and community right off the ground.
Gantt gets a ton of credit for that winning field goal. After the Lions lost their season opener Gantt made it a mission to find a field goal kicker.
"The next week I got all the players together and each one of them lined up and tried to kick a field goal," he said. "We spent two weeks trying to find a kicker."
After the first few days, Gantt divided the team into two groups and after the second week Trull had the job.
"Once they told me I had the job, I said 'OK, let's go with it.'" said Trull, who started building his confidence from that moment right up to the winning field goal. 'I just told myself, 'I'm going to do it.'
"There was a lot of pressure (when I kicked the field goal). I was feeling it," Trull said. "But I felt good. I just kept thinking to myself, 'God was with me the whole time.''
Trull kept the same mantra he adopted after he got the job -- saying it over and over in his head: "There is no other option,'' and never realized the iconic irony of the mantra -- He was the option.
He was the Option.
It took every Lion and the village of Blooming Grove to raise that ball through the uprights from Zachery Castillo, who was the deep snapper on the field goal to Ben Baumgartner, who made the biggest tackle of the night when he sacked Wortham on fourth down to end the Bulldogs' final drive and set up BG's drive that led to the winning field goal.
Big Ben was everywhere Wortham didn't want him to be and finished with 19 tackles, once again proving he was the best defender on the field. There may not be a better 3A linebacker in Texas.
You like heroes?
The Lions have a locker room full of them, from Baumgartner and Castillo to the Lion defensive line, which played its best game of the season against the biggest and most physical team it will see all year, to Noah Hutchison, who for the second week in a row brought a little magic with him to the game.
Hutchison has been amazing the past two weeks, leading an inspired offense to back-to-back wins that turned the season around for the (3-1) Lions.
Two weeks ago, Hutchison, playing his first game at quarterback, completed 8-of-8 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed for two TDs, running for 63 yards to account for five touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown (his sixth of the night) and made five tackles on defense in Blooming Grove's 41-10 win over Eustace.
Then Friday, Hutchison burned Wortham all night to keep the Lions in the game. He completed 19-of-37 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 57 yards and a touchdown and ran a kickoff back 88 yards for another TD against Wortham.
Trull, who made five tackles, caught eight of Hutchison's passes for 117 yards (Yes, that Jace Trull) and Kam Mize had six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.
None of that happens without Blooming Grove's offensive linemen, who literally played over their heads against Wortham's Big & Tall lineup.
Every kid on the team shared in Friday's dramatic win, and every student in the Grove was a part of the wild celebration. When you win a game like that teachers and postmen and the cashiers at the stores at clerks at the bank all grab a piece of it.
Trull and his friends will be talking about this one for decades ...
After the game they felt like celebrating even more.
"Yeah, me and my girlfriend and my friends all went to Whataburger," Trull said. "There's nothing like celebrating with a good-ole Whataburger!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.