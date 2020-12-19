He came like a whirlwind, a giant bigger-than-life man who delivered discipline and energy in the same breath, and taught football with a powerful 1-2 punch that was full of force and confidence.
Now he's gone.
Blooming Grove head football coach and Athletic Director Ervin Chandler, who turned the program around in two years with a passionate style of coaching packed with emotion and energy, is leaving the Grove to take the head coaching/AD job at Class 5A Princeton.
Chandler's two-year run at Blooming Grove lifted the heart of the program, but he has a chance to return to an area and school and program he knows all too at Princeton, a Class 5A DII school near McKinney.
Chandler loves the kids and the community at Blooming Grove, but he couldn't turn down a "Godfather" offer (an offer he couldn't refuse) from Princeton.
"They called me," said Chandler, who turned the Lions' program around in two seasons. "They offered me the job last Friday, and I told them I needed the weekend to think about it. It was a tough decision. These kids are dear to my heart, very dear to my heart, and I love the community here and the administration. It was tough to leave."
Chandler coached for four years at Princeton, where he was the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2013 through 2017. He left to become the defensive coordinator at Mabank for a year and then took his first head coaching job at Blooming Grove in 2019.
Chandler's experience at Princeton was a key part of his decision. His wife loves the area, which is part of the booming landscape north of Dallas, and Chandler said he knows everyone there.
"They're familiar with me and I know the people there," he said. "And my wife loves the area. It's a good situation because it's familiar to me. I know some of the kids who are still there and I know the administration.
"But it's really hard to leave Blooming Grove and my first head coaching job," he said. "The community is great here. It's overwhelming how much support I've gotten here from the community."
Chandler grew up in Ennis and was a star for Sam Harrell's 1999 team that reached the state semifinals. He is forever known in Ennis as "Cheeseburger" a nickname he picked up in sixth grade. A lot of folks in the Grove just refer to him as "Cheese" but he has coached like a man who should be nicknamed T-Bone or Prime Rib.
He had that kind of impact at Blooming Grove.
Chandler faced some rebuilding when he arrived but his kids responded well, and the Lions just missed reaching the playoffs in 2019. Later, Chandler looked back this summer.
"I learned a lot from last season, especially from the kids," he said during the first week of practice. "It's good to have a season under my belt."
It showed this year when Chandler took a very young team and marched to the playoffs with an undefeated record in the district, winning all four games against District 7-3A teams.
No one beat the Lions on the field, but they were forced to forfeit a showdown with Palmer because one of the Lions had come into contact with COVID-19. The district was one of the few in this area of the state that didn't have a contingent plan (other districts restructured their schedules so that COVID-19 problems wouldn't determine the standings).
The Lions had to settle for a first-place tie with Palmer, which went 4-1 with a loss to Rice. Still, Chandler and his staff were named the District 7-3A Coach and Coaching Staff of the Year when the All-District team was announced.
Chandler is leaving the cupboard stocked, because he played (and won) with so many underclassmen. He leaves his mark on the program and some very big shoes to fill.
His teams went a combined 11-9, but the recorded doesn't speak to the huge improvement the Lions made under Chandler, who was incredibly enthusiastic and full of energy, which was passed on to his players, who played with passion.
Chandler said he cried when he said farewell to his kids this week.
"We love the kids here," he said. "We cried with the kids when we met (on Tuesday). This was a great to begin my first head coaching job and I'll never forget it.
"When I came here the community was fired up and everyone here bought into the program. They were all-in -- from the community to the kids to the administration. That's what made it so much fun."
