It was one of those games, the kind you don't forget -- the kind that linger and grow in stature with time.
It will be a while before the folks in Blooming Grove forget last week's 18-15 win over Edgewood.
And just to make sure Dave Campbell's Texas Football honored Blooming Grove coach Ervin Chandler, naming him the Class 3A Coach of the Week in Texas.
Chandler quickly executed a handoff.
"It's an honor," said Chandler who is in his second year as the Lions head coach. "My assistant coaches are the one who deserve it."
The Lions assistant coaches are Offensive Coordinator Wayne Walker, Defensive Coordinator Jason Burnett and assistants Aaron Ehly, Ryan Melton, Derrick Richardson, Blake McCulloch, Scott Carter and Kris Vasquez.
Chandler's statement statement defines the Blooming Grove program where they wear T-shirts that say "All In" and play the game the right way, and play the game for each other -- a close-knit group of kids who have bonded together to make this season a memorable one.
Edgewood was the favorite in last week's key District 7-3A DII game, but the Lions' dramatic and inspiring comeback not only produced a huge victory but put Chandler's kids at 2-0 in the district race with four games left on the schedule.
Chandler's not looking ahead, and he's not taking anything for granted.
"This is going to be a dogfight to the end," he said.
The end could be exciting because the Lions meet Rice in the regular season finale on Nov. 6 at Lion Stadium in what could be a showdown for the district title.
That game is a long way off, but it's already an intriguing scenario in a district where there could be a logjam for the top four spots.
Rice is also 2-0 and has knocked off defending district champ Palmer, which had won 15 of 16 when Rice beat the Bulldogs in overtime two weeks ago. Last year Rice edged Blooming Grove in overtime in the season finale.
The Lions won the Edgewood game with heart, coming back with a legendary final drive to win the game with three seconds left when Bubba Beacom scored on a two-yard to complete an unbelievable drive.
"With the penalties and everything, that drive was 18 or 19 plays," Chandler said. "I can't tell you how proud I am of my kids. They never give up. They never quit."
It was a gut-wrenching, hold-your-breath drive as the Lions took over at their 38-yard line with 2:42 left and just one timeout.
They trailed 15-12 but just refused to give in, marching down the field against the clock, the odds and very talented Edgewood team.
They faced three huge third-down plays in which they converted to keep moving, including a third-and-long in which Beacom busted free, and they faced a crucial fourth-down play at the Edgewood 23, where they lined up with less than a minute in the game, facing a fourth-and-10.
With the game on the line quarterback Timmy Hamilton rolled out and was sprung free on a great block from Bryson Fisher. Hamilton raced to the Edgewood 8-yard-line for the biggest 15-yard run of the year.
Beacom scored the game winner behind the outstanding and gritty offensive line of Adam Tovar, Ismael Ramirez, Fidel Avalos, Devon Hood and Kian Long with just three seconds left.
Afterward they went crazy.
Hang on, Blooming Grove, the ride is just getting started ...
