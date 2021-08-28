BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove Lions fell behind 30-6 in the first half and then mounted a strong comeback in the second half before eventually losing their season opener at Lion Stadium to the Eustace Bulldogs by a 36-26 score. The Lions struggled on offense and defense in the first half but played much better on both sides of the ball in the third and fourth quarters to make for an exciting second half of action.
Lion head coach Jeremy Gantt saw his squad come out in the second half with a more confident mind set. “I challenged the kids at halftime. We had a chance to lay down and quit playing, but, to their credit, they came out with a different attitude in the third quarter. We actually put ourselves in a position to win. I was really proud of that effort,” stated Gantt.
The first half of the game saw the Bulldogs pretty much do what they wanted to offensively. Sophomore quarterback Brody Sutton completed 8 of 11 passes for 157 yards in that first half. He also threw four touchdowns passes. His only blemish in that first half was a pass interception by Lion corner Kelton Bell that he returned for a touchdown. Sutton finished with 205 passing yards and added another 82 yards on the ground.
Bulldog running back Cannon Kilcrease had a nice first half as well, picking up 66 yards in 16 carries. But the Lions defense clamped down on him in the third and fourth quarters, holding him to only 9 yards in 12 carries. Their biggest playmaker, however, was senior receiver Christian Case. Case finished with a game high 161 receiving yards, 10 catches, and caught 2 touchdown passes. He also rushed 3 times for 23 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.
The Lions offense was led by quarterback Levi Hopper. Hopper completed 14 of 29 passes for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Hopper also added another 23 yards on 8 carries. Receiver Kelton Bell led the Lion receivers with 6 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also carried one time for 3 yards. Timmy Hamilton finished with 3 catches for 38 yards, Noah Hutchison had 3 for 9, and Jalen Coleman had 2 receptions for 28 yards with one of those going for a touchdown. Coleman led the Lion rushers with 71 yards in 9 carries while Hamilton finished with 50 yards in 8 tries and had a rushing score.
Blooming Grove starters on offense had Adam Tovar at center with David Mirafuentes and Fidel Avalos flanking him at the guard positions. Starting tackles were Kian Long and Devon Hood. Starting receivers were Bryson Fisher, Hamilton, Hutchison, and Carter Grant with Hopper at quarterback and Coleman in the backfield. DeMarco Debrow, Nathan Haden, and Landon Heaslet each saw action at the receiver spots while Dylan Stewart, Trey Daniels, Mason Crocker, and Camden Gorbet all saw action on the line.
Starters for the Lions on defense saw Grant and Avalos at the end positions and Long and Hood at the tackle spots. Hamilton, Coleman, and Ben Baumgartner were the starting linebackers with Fisher and Debrow at the corner spots. Starting safeties were Bell and Hutchison. Grant had a quarterback sack and Bell and Baumgartner each had interceptions.
Lion linebacker Trent Nicholson, working back from a knee injury suffered last season, played well in his spot duty at his middle linebacker spot. Ish Ramirez had several tackles when he saw action on the line as did Nathan Alvarez. Adam Sanchez and Chris Castillo logged several minutes on the line while Emmanuel Rosas, Hagan Webster, and Eli Haden all logged defensive minutes as well.
The Bulldogs started the contest by receiving the kick. They started their drive at their own 30 yard line and proceeded to march steadily downfield using the running of Kilcrease and the passing of Sutton. At the 7:33 mark it was a 5 yard pass from Sutton to Abbe that put the first points on the board. The conversion pass attempt failed, leaving the score at 6-0.
Eustace followed that with a successful onside kick and they were in business once again. However, lost yardage on a rushing attempt by Sutton was followed with a penalty against the Bulldogs that had them backed up in their own territory. A third down pass attempt by Sutton ended in disaster for the Bulldogs as Bell picked off the pass at the Bulldog 45 yard line and raced untouched into the end zone for the Lions. The extra point kick attempt failed, leaving the score tied at 6-6 with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter.
With 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter the Bulldogs hit paydirt again as a four play, 60 yard drive ended with Case catching a 25 yard scoring pass from Sutton. Case also picked up two more points on the conversion run to put the Bulldogs up 14-6.
A pass interception by Eustace defensive back Cameron Wing set the Bulldogs up with excellent field position at the Lions 34. It only took one play as Sutton connected with Justin Crow for the scoring pass. Case carried in the conversion run to increase the lead to 22-6 with 42 seconds left in the first.
The Lions were finally able to put together a nice drive as the first quarter ended and the second began. It was the running of Coleman and Hamilton that helped move the Lions all the way inside the ten to set up a first and goal. However, they were unable to punch it in as a fourth and goal pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
Taking over at their own five yard line, the Bulldogs were able to put together a very nice drive that took them the remaining 95 yards and ended when Sutton and Case connected on a 49 yard touchdown pass with 2:35 left in the half. Case carried in the conversion run to make it 30-6.
Blooming Grove was the first to hit paydirt in the third quarter. The running of Coleman and Hamilton and the passing of Hopper to Bell were instrumental in moving the ball to the four yard line of the Bulldogs. From there it was Hamilton who took the handoff from Hopper and scooted into the endzone for the touchdown. Castillo kicked the extra point to make the score 30-13 at the 6:09 mark of the quarter.
The Lions received a huge break late in the quarter when their defense forced a Bulldog punt. The Bulldog punter could not get the kick away as the Lion defense pushed back the blockers into him and his attempted kick hit the back of one of the linemen. Blooming Grove took over possession at the 17 yard line and three plays later it was a 14 yard pass from Hopper to Bell that netted six points for the Lions. Castillo kicked the extra point to pull the Lions to within 10 at 30-20.
However, an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Lions after the extra point had them kicking off from their own 25 instead of the 40. A nice return by Case had the Bulldogs in Lion territory once again. They picked up their only score of the second half when Case ran a reverse into the endzone from 13 yards out to put them up 36-20. The extra point kick attempt failed and 8:38 remained in the game.
The Lions put together a nice drive on their ensuing possession. Starting at their own 30, the Lions moved to the 27 of Eustace using the running of Coleman, the passing of Hopper, and the receiving of Coleman, Hutchison, and Hamilton. On third and 10 from the 27, Hopper and Coleman hooked up on a pass for the score with 6: 55 left in the contest. The conversion pass attempt failed, leaving the score at 36-26.
The Lions had one more chance to cut into the Eustace lead when Baumgartner intercepted a Sutton pass and returned it to midfield. However, a run on fourth down by Hopper came up short and the game ended at 36-26.
“We started out slow in that first half. The guys were a little tight. We had some mental breakdowns and seemed to play a little nervous. We came out strong in the second half, though, and I was really proud of that,” summed up Gantt.
