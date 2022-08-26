FRISCO -- That's right, 1-and-OH!
Nobody knows that better than Tiger head coach Aric Sardinea, who stood on the sideline after his Tigers beat Frisco Liberty 38-28 Thursday with a smile so bright and so wide it stretched from Frisco to San Francisco.
He was proud of his kids, so so very proud, beaming about that pride and how hard they worked to get here. Sardinea, who wasn't hired until April 11, had to put this team together in whirlwind fashion.
But that's who he is -- all energy and all passion, a hands-on-coach who teaches as much as he coaches with an emotional and yet no nonsense approach that touches each player. He's honest and his kids know when they have made a mistake before they reach sideline, and know when they succeed. Sardinea's animated and caring and the kids see and feel both.
Odds are he didn't sleep Thursday night
Oh, one more thing about Sardinea. He's 1-and OH! after his first game at Corsicana.
There's no other way to say it, no other way to define the Tigers' 38-28 opening night victory Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium but 1-and-OH!
Who were those Tigers?
That's what the kids and coaches from Frisco Liberty were saying all night. Heck, a bunch of folks from Corsicana were saying the same thing. There were so many new faces in the Tiger huddle, and a lot of old faces that looked brand new.
Was that the same Jett Jones who played last year? Guess he got a new jet-pack. Jones was flying all over the field Thursday (on both sides of the ball) and spent more time in the end zone in the first half than he did all last season.
There's no truth to the rumor he was running the jet-sweep play in his crib, but that's how good the Jett looked in the opener. He scored four touchdowns and three of them counted (one was called back) and finished with 102 yards on just nine carries. He also caught a 47-yard pass and was tenacious on defense.
Jones' 33-yard jet-sweep on his first carry of the season carried him into the end zone and set the tone for the night -- a night that had an ugly start for the Tigers, who were hit with back-to-back penalties before they ran a play. But on first and 20 from their own 25 Dontay Thomas broke free for a 31-yard run to the Liberty 44.
The Tigers were literally off and running.
We all knew that Adrian Baston could play the outfield, steal bases against any team and come through with clutch hits on the baseball diamond, and everyone who follows the Tigers knows last year's opening day quarterback can throw and run (and throw on the run). He set a Tiger record last year when he became the first Tiger QB in history to run for five TDs in one game.
But who knew he could punt? Did you see that 54-yard quick-kick he nailed in the second quarter?
Baston, who missed half the season with a broken collarbone in 2021, broke Liberty's back all night with one big play after another. He played quarterback and tailback and by the time it was over he had completed 5-of-6 passes for 67 yards and rushed for 160 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Did we mention his punt??
He scored untouched on a 7-yard run that gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the third quarter. He also broke free for a 78-yard sprint to the 4-yard-line that set up a Tiger field goal late in the game.
Jamarian "Turtle" Lewis, who replaced Baston in the second half of the season a year ago as a freshman, took the snaps in the second half when Baston moved to tailback. Turtle completed 5-of-10 passes for 97 yards, including a show-stopper to Braylan Brandon, who grabbed a screen pass, broke a tackle and danced by Liberty for a 53-yard gain to the Liberty 16-yard line that set up Baston's second TD run -- a 1-yarder that gave the Tigers a 35-14 lead with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
Can you sing "Turn out the lights, the party's over" (with a tip of a cowboy hat to the immortal Dandy Don, RIP). It was over. That's how dominant and explosive your Tigers were Thursday night.
Braylan Brandon is just one of many new Tigers who stepped into the limelight. He caught four passes for 79 yards and had all the Tiger fans thinking "Lets go Brandon!"
The Tigers added a 27-yard field goal by Joe Morales (yup, these Tigers have another good kicker) because this was so much fun everyone wanted to (and needed to) get into the act.
It was more like a fun "Meet and Greet" party than a football game with so many new faces -- You know, pass the potato salad and meet me in the end zone moments and You have to try Dontay and Ke'Aunte Thomas' mothers mac and cheese, it tastes better than a 28-0 lead.
Honest. It was 28-0 before anyone in Frisco knew what hit them.
Jones scored three times in the first half on runs of 33- 3- and 6-yards. Baston had TD runs of 7 and 1 yards and Morales kicked a field goal. That's 38 points for a Jace Richardson-Ben Brooks led defense that allowed just two first downs in the first half that hit Liberty hard all night a Tiger D that was never in any real trouble.
Dontay Thomas didn't score, but then again the kid who was the Golden Circle's Most Versatile Player last season as a sophomore didn't play in the second half. He went both ways in the first half and rushed for 80 yards on nine carries and then sat out the second half to be rested and ready for the home opener against North Garland at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Friday night.
By the time the Tigers left Frisco, they had rushed for 323 yards and thrown for 164 with an offense so new and untested no one outside the Tigers' inner circle knew what to expect. They had so many question marks that there were questions about their question marks, and arrived in Frisco needing name tags (not really, but almost) to figure out who was who.
Now they have a pretty good idea.
They're 1-and-OH!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.