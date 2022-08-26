Daily Sun File Photo by Scott Luedke

Adrian Baston is seen here finding running room as Carl Harris (79) follows the play after making a big block in a game last season.

Baston played quarterback and running back Thursday night and completed 5-of-6 passes for 67 yards and rushed for 160 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Did we mention his 54-yard punt??

Harris also had a big game Thursday, leading the Tigers offensive line in their 38-28 opening night victory over Frisco Liberty.