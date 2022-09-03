LEON -- Dawson's legendary coach Jimmy Thompson spent most of his summer telling folks how his Bulldogs were not only going to throw the football, but how an eighth-grader named Brant Boatright would be doing the throwing.
Believe him.
The Leon Cougars sure do.
Boatright, making his second start with the varsity, shredded Leon's defense all night Friday, leading the Dawgs to a 40-14 victory on the road and a 2-0 start to the season.
By the time it was over Boatright had tossed six touchdown passes, completing 20-of-35 passes for 377 yards (that's about a decade's worth of passing yards at Dawson, where the Dawgs lived with their ground game for years.)
After two weeks it's clear that Dawson's air-it-out offense is no longer an experiment but a new way of life for the Dawgs, who have scored 86 points already this season.
Consider this: Dawson lost to Leon 22-20 last year, and scored 76 points over the first four games of the schedule last year. Any questions?
"It's fun," said Thompson, who won his 252nd game Friday. "Winning is always fun."
No one knows how much fun the new offense is more than Hastin Easley, a talented athlete who was the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year in basketball last season and a football player with quick moves and great hands.
Easley could emerge as one of the top receivers in the Golden Circle this year. Just look at his game in Leon. He finished the night with seven receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns -- and both of them were beauties.
Easley's 58-yard TD catch-and-run in the second quarter broke up a 14-14 tie and ignited the Dawgs, who never looked back, racing to a 26-point run that felt like 106 points because Thompson's defense slammed the door on the Cougars.
"We gave up some plays in the first half, but they (our defense) got after it in the second half," Thompson said. "Our defense played really good tonight."
Boatright found Easley again with a 45-yard TD strike in the second half and connected with Jace Johnson for a touchdown and a two-point throw early. He hooked up for three TDs with Isaac Johnson, who scored on a 10-yarder, a 12-yarder and a pretty 50-yard pass from Boatright, who made it look far too easy.
Of course, nothing has been easy for Boatright, who worked like crazy all summer while leading the Dawgs to the 7-on-7 state tournament for the first time in the program's history. He's still working hard and growing up as fast as he can on Friday nights.
There's a long way to go for Thompson's young Dawgs, but then again air-travel is always much faster.
They travel to Axtell for a Thursday night game against coach Craig Horn, who played quarterback for Thompson when they were both at Hubbard. They met on the field last season when Dawson played Horn's Italy team in a district game, which Horn's team won on the way to the district title.
But it's a new year and footballs are flying (along with high hopes) in Dawson.
