BREMOND – Entering the game with only one win in their slate of non-district games, the Bremond Tigers have had an atypical start to the 2021 season. During Friday night’s District 10-2A Div. II opener, they looked like typical former multi-state champion Bremond.
The Bremond Tigers pounced on opportunities and used a suffocating run defense to defeat the Frost Polar Bears 54-12.
The Tigers (2-4, 1-0) scored on four consecutive offensive possessions to start the game. QB Braylon Wortham hit Carson Crowley on a 27-yard go-pattern down the right sideline for the initial score and a 7-0 lead.
Wortham finished the evening completing 9 of 19 passes for 142 yards for two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 11 times for 79 yards and a touchdown.
David Williams, a 6’0, 235-pound, running back, finished the next two Bremond drives bulldozing his way with 2-yard touchdown runs. The Tigers led 20-0 after the first quarter. Williams had nine carries for 52 yards on the night, and he kicked 6 of 8 extra-point attempts.
With under 1:41 left in the second half, the Polar Bears (2-4, 0-1) lit up the scoreboard. John Hendricks returned a kickoff 20 yards and the Polar Bears began their possession at their own 32-yard line. QB Hunter Perry then completed four of six passes for 34 yards to receivers Brady Martin and Levi Fuller on crossing or inside curl patterns. Hendricks added a 20-yard run on a right sweep. The Bears pushed to the Bremond 20-yard line but faced fourth down and one.
Going for it, Hendricks darted past the line to gain four yards behind his offensive linemen Wesley Christensen and Tucker Shaw on the left side. With first-and 10 at the Tigers' 16-yard line, Perry used a play-action fake to Mario Porter and nailed Fuller streaking down the right sideline for a touchdown. With the score, the Bears were down 40-6 at halftime.
The Tigers added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. The Bears scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Frost defensive tackle Francisco Hernandez forced a fumble while making a tackle on a Bremond running play up the middle. On his back with the runner on top of him, Hernandez stretched his arm from under the pile and felt for the ball. He found it and pulled it to his side.
The Bears then marched toward the end zone from their own 46-yard line. On the seventh play of the drive, and starting the fourth quarter, the Bears had first down at the Bremond 19-yard line. Mario Porter, a linebacker who usually plays right tackle on offense, checked in and lined up as a running back. Porter took the handoff and rumbled on a right sweep 19 yards into the end zone.
Perry finished the night completing 12 of 28 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Hendricks led the Bears rushing attack with 34 yards on nine carries. Levi Fuller pulled in nine receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
