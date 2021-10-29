FROST – The Chilton Pirates raided Joe Parum Jr. Field, defeating the Frost Polar Bears 59-0 in a District 10-2A DII football contest.
Chilton (8-1, 3-1) ran 41 times for 456 yards while limiting Frost (2-7, 0-4) to 53 total offensive yards.
QB Braylen Fisher led the Pirate’s attack with 8 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns. RB Luis Fernandez added four carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and eight other Pirates had at least one carry including Donovan Estrada’s ten carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Chilton took control of the game on big play runs and converting Frost special teams fumbles into touchdowns. An example is the Pirates first offensive possession starting at their own 34-yard line. Fisher took a quarterback option only a yard after being nailed by Polar Bears safety John Hendricks. On the next carry, Fernandez lost two yards after linebacker Cooper Curl and defensive tackle Francisco Hernandez pierced the Pirate line. On third down, Chilton was called for holding at the line of scrimmage. Facing 3rd down and 21, Fernandez sprang left avoiding tackles and then cut up the middle for a 77-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates scored three touchdowns in the first half after the Polar Bears lost the handle on footballs during Chilton kickoffs. By halftime, Chilton led 46-0.
The Polar Bears, however, did have several positive plays. Frost recovered all three Chilton fumbles. At the beginning of third quarter, Hernandez kicked a 25-yard pooch along the right sideline. The Pirates returned the kick 30 yards, but Curl stripped the returner and Hernandez dove from the backside of play to make the recovery.
Following the recovery, Frost started the third quarter at their own 35-yard line. After three plays including completions by QB Hunter Perry to receiver Conner Hammonds and running back John Hendricks, the Bears faced fourth down and one at the 44-yard line. The Bears went for it. Perry took the keeper behind his center, Wesley Christensen, for a two-yard gain and a first down.
The Bears, however, could not sustain the drive as they fumbled on the next play.
