Rice's Bulldogs were supposed to be at home for their season opener, but had to change venues and played at Chilton.
No one will ever know if the Bulldogs would have won had they been at home.
They lost to the Pirates 14-8 in a game that could have gone either way. Chilton always has plenty of speed and that's what cost Rice Friday night because both of Chilton's TD came on long pass plays.
"We played hard and gave a great effort," said Rice coach Andy Mills, whose teams have reached the playoffs four years in a row, and look like a playoff team in 2020.
"We had lots of early mistakes that can be corrected," Mills said. "Chilton's defense was really good and made us work for every yard. Our defense played well. We just gave up two big pass plays."
The two big pass plays produced two touchdowns, and Chilton led 6-0 at halftime and 14-0 in the third quarter.
Rice scored on a TD run by Josiah Morris and Tommy Bernal scored on a two-point conversion run to make it a 14-8 game.
