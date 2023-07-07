DAWSON -- When Dawson's Bulldogs open the 2023 football season against Rio Vista it will be a landmark day for Bryan Kelley, who is giving a whole new meaning to the term "Coming full circle."
You see, Kelley, a Dawson native who takes over this season as the Bulldogs' new football coach and athletic director, landed his first football job in 2006 at Rio Vista, where he began putting together an incredible career and an eye-popping resume that would leave most reading it to believe Kelley was a Dallas kid and Metroplex native.
His journey to get where he is today reads like a bus tour of North Texas powerhouse programs, including six years at nationally-ranked Allen and four years at Waco Midway, where winning is a way of life at both schools, before coaching last season at Rowlett, where they flipped the season at the halfway point going from 0-5 to 4-1 in the second half.
When the job came open in Dawson, Kelley and his wife, Katie, a Dawson native, knew it was time to come home with their children -- their son Brice (14) and daughter Leighton (7). Kelley wants to win football games while his children grow up in Dawson -- one of those all-American towns with old fashion values.
Kelley returns home after growing leaps and bounds in his six years at Allen, where winning is a way of life, driven by a culture and a mindset.
Dawson's new coach wants that winning attitude and best-of-the-best mentality he found at Allenn to become a part of life on Friday Nights at Ed Mitchell Field. The Bulldogs have come a long way from a four-year losing streak, thanks to Ron Striplin, who turned the program around with back-to-back playoff teams in 2019 and 2020,and Jimmy Thompson, a legendary coach who 260 games and had his Bulldogs in the playoffs the two years he coached in Dawson before retiring after the 2022 season.
Kelley wants to take Dawson to a new level.
He's laser-focused and as knowledgeable and as disciplined and organized as any coach you will ever meet. He came out of Delta State in Mississippi, along with his wife, Katie (a Dawson native who was a softball star at Delta State) with a masters in math and a hunger to win on Friday nights.
After spending two years at Rio Vista he moved up to Class 6A South Garland, and four years later he landed a job at Waco Midway, where he spent three years as an assistant coach and one year as the defensive coordinator when Midway emerged as a big school power.
He moved on (and up) to Allen in 2012 and spent six years with one of the best teams in the nation as an assistant coach for a state-of-the-art program that is routinely ranked nationally and always a threat to win the state title in Texas.
Allen went 14-1 and made it to the state semifinals in Kelley's first year with the Eagles, then went 16-0 and won the state title the next season, and went 14-1 and got back to the state semifinals in his third season. Kelley was on Allen staffs with head coaches Tom Westerberg, Terry Gambill and Chad Morris and he was like a sponge soaking up ways to win on and off the field during his time at Allen -- and even grew as a coach while coaching soccer.
"My first year there I coaching offensive and defensive linemen and was told I had to help coach a second sport and I became an assistant soccer coach," Kelley said. "The soccer team hadn't made the playoffs in eight years. When we made the playoffs it was like winning the Super Bowl.
"I learned a lot (from that experience). You've got to get parents involved. You have to change the culture. You have to develop a winning mentality."
Kelley is all about structure and creating an environment at Dawson where a winning mentality is the cornerstone of success.
"Everything I'm doing I brought from Allen," he said. "I know this isn't Allen. We had 550 football players there. But getting that winning attitude here is what I want, changing everything from the weight room workouts to the overall mentality. This isn't Allen but we want that same mindset."
The Bulldogs won their first eight games last season, lost to Mart, which pounds everyone every year on the way to the state title game, and then the Bulldogs played the final two games without their two best defensive players and lost a close game to Wortham and a close game in the playoffs. They probably would have won both with a healthy team.
Kelley appreciates where Dawson's program is now -- he just wants to take the next step.
"I love talking football with Jimmy (Thompson). They did a great job here," he said. "I'm not taking anything away from what they did here. I want to take what they did here last year and build on it. You want to change the culture. You want to get that winning mentality where it's normal to win."
Kelley will keep all of Dawson's assistants but one, Jimmy's son, Cash Thompson, who did an exceptional job as Dawson's OC and was offered the head coaching job, but moved on to life outside of football. Kelley is bringing in his older brother, Daniel, who was coaching at Wink, to take over as Dawson's offensive coordinator.
Kelley will have a strong team returning, including quarterback Brant Boatright, who completed 180 of 277 passes (65 percent) in the regular season for 2,498 yards and 41 touchdowns as a freshman, and tailback Corey Springer, who rushed for 790 yards on 84 carries for a whopping 9.4 yards per carry, along with top receivers Hastin Easley and Elijah Allen.
Kelley, who is 40 but looks and acts younger, has a strong set of values and ambition and has had an immediate impact. Talk to his players and they say they like him, and he has 55 boys and girls out for voluntary summer workouts -- an unheard of number at Dawson.
Opening day for practice is July 31, and Kelley is already off and running
