Corsicana's Adrian Baston became the first quarterback in the Tigers' long and storied history to rush for five touchdowns in a game, leading the Tigers to a 49-35 victory over Frisco Lebanon Trail, and Frost tailback John Hendricks set a school-record with seven touchdowns against Meridian.
Baston and Hendricks are the Daily Sun's Co-Players of the Week.
The Tigers have a long list of legendary running backs but no quarterback in the school's history had ever rushed for five touchdowns in game until Baston a did it Friday at home against Lebanon Trail. And to make the feat even more remarkable, Baston, a sophomore, set the record in just his second game with the Tigers.
Baston scored on runs of 52, 1, 19, 20 and 32 and finished the night with 199 yards on 16 carries, averaging a whopping 12.4 yards a carry to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 start, their first since 2015.
Hendricks ended up with 358 yards in Frost's 50-42 victory over Meridian (37 yards short of the school record) and scored on runs of 1, 85, 5, 46, 12, 55, and 17.
