Keylen Haynes is the Daily Sun JV Player of the Week.
Haynes sealed the Tigers' 18-16 victory over Forney on Thursday. He led the secondary all night and the Tigers were able to minimize the Forney passing attack.
Haynes had an interception on the first play for the Tiger defense, and Triston Barron followed him the next drive with an interception returned for a TD. Haynes finished the night with an interception, two pass deflections and seven tackles.
