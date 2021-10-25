Corsicana tailback KJ Armstrong, who has been on fire the last two weeks, is this Week's Daily Sun Player of the Week.
Armstrong, a tough and determined running back, had a career game Friday in Forney, where he ran for 171 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Tigers past North Forney 43-34 in a must win game that sets up a showdown against Crandall Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where the Tigers can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
Armstrong, a junior, not only ran for a career high 171 yards, he rushed for 102 yards in the third quarter and scored his second touchdown of the night -- a 26-yarder to go along with a bullish 4-yard TD in the first quarter. He has come on strong down the stretch and has scored four touchdowns and gained 256 yards over the past two games to help the Tigers win three in a row and put themselves in position to reach the playoffs after an 0-2 start in the district race.
Armstrong has been a clutch player when it counts the most. In the Tigers' overtime win over Sulphur Springs two weeks ago, Armstrong gained every yard in OT, busting free for a 12-yard gain and breaking tackles on a 13-yard run to cover all 25 overtime yards on just two plays.
i
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.