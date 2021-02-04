Corsicana's Verson Davis and Bishop Harris both signed letters of intent, accepting football scholarships to Tyler Junior College.
The pair signed at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day and will play for the Apaches, who compete in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, which includes Navarro College.
Davis is one of the best offensive linemen in the Golden Circle and was the anchor for the Tigers OL this season. Harris, who was the Golden Circle's Mike Montfort Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, played for Mildred and Corsicana as a senior and combined to rush for more than 1,000 yards.
