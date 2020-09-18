BREMOND — The Dawson Bulldogs got off to a fast start and battled the state-ranked Bremond Tigers until the end, but ultimately fell, 24-13, Friday night in Bremond.
Dawson got off to a fast start and dominated the Tigers in the initial quarter, scoring two quick touchdowns to momentarily stun the 8th-ranked team in 2A DII.
Bodey Martinez, moving over to quarterback to fill-in for the injured Cade Onstott, guided the Bulldogs down the field on their opening drive, capping the 5-play drive with a 3-yard run. Josh Encinia would add the extra point to give Dawson the lead, 7-0, just barely over four minutes into the game.
The opening score was set up by a big run of 56 yards by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton to move the ball deep into Bremond territory.
After forcing a Tiger punt on the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs wasted no time in finding the end zone for another touchdown.
Martinez took the first snap of the drive and went 75 yards to paydirt to extend the Bulldogs lead, 13-0, with more than six minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Despite the early two touchdown lead, it would be the Bulldogs next possession that would change the momentum and allow the Tigers back into the game.
After a T.J. Watkins fumble recovery on Bremond’s first play from scrimmage on the next possession, Dawson would take over in Bremond territory with another chance to extend the lead.
But a short loss on a first down run, and a bad snap on second down got the Bulldogs off schedule as Bremond held on downs when Martinez’s fourth down pass fell incomplete.
Bremond would march down the field behind quarterback Seth Kasowski, who rushed for 54 yards on 5 carries on the drive. Kasowski got the Tigers on the board with an 18-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
Kasowski would add the two-point conversion to slice the Dawson lead, 13-8.
Things did not start much better for the Bulldogs in the second quarter.
After a bad snap and scramble pushed the Bulldogs back to their own 1-yard line on the last play of the quarter, Bremond added another two points on a safety to begin the second quarter to cut the Dawson lead to only three, 13-10.
The teams would trade possessions for the rest of the first half before a short Bremond punt would give the Bulldogs possession at midfield late in the second quarter.
And for the fourth week in a row, it looked like Dawson would score a late first half touchdown when Colby Springer scored on a 41-yard pass from Martinez with just over 30 seconds remaining in the half.
But a holding penalty wiped out the score, forcing Dawson to halftime with a slim lead, 13-10.
Dawson would struggle in the second half just to gain possession of the football as the Bulldogs were held to only 2 possessions total in the second half.
After a long drive by Bremond to take the lead to open the second half, ending with Kasowski’s second score of the night, Dawson ran six plays for a total of 15 yards before turning the ball over on downs to Bremond.
That was the extent of the Dawson offense in the third quarter.
That was followed by another long drive by Bremond and another touchdown run by Kasowski, his third of the game, to give Bremond a little cushion, 24-13, with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Dawson’s second drive of the second half, and last of the game, might have been the most complete drive of the game by the Bulldogs.
Dawson would run 12 plays, moving the ball methodically down the field in an effort to get the Bulldogs within striking distance.
The Bulldogs would move down to the Bremond 11-yard line before penalties doomed the drive, and a fourth down pass in the endzone was caught out-of-bounds.
Bremond would take over and, of course, run out the last five minutes on the clock. The Tigers would hold a two-to-one advantage in time of possession in the second half.
Dawson, 2-2, returns home next week for homecoming against undefeated Highway 31 rival Hubbard in the Bulldogs last tune-up before beginning District 8-2A DI play the following week.
Bremond improves to 3-1.
