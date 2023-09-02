DAWSON -- It was Homecoming night in Dawson for new Head Coach Bryan Kelley, who grew up in Dawson and coached as an assistant for some of the top programs in Texas such as Allen and Waco Midway before coming home to coach the Bulldogs. Friday night was his first game at home at Mitchell Field, where his Dawgs beat Leon 22-16 to start the season at 2-0.
Kelley's Bulldogs not only won the game, but they played Kelley Ball to get the victory -- that's a no nonsense, get the job done by doing what's right and not worrying about the other team.
"It's all about us," Kelley said. "We tell our kids, 'You're playing for the guy next to you.'"
The Bulldogs never trailed Friday -- in fact they haven't trailed in their first two games -- and won with a stingy defense and an offense that came up big when it had to with big plays.
"I felt good about (playing my first home game) and felt good about the game," said Kelley who saw a lot of friends Friday. "Our kids played hard and we cleaned up some things from the first game. We had eight penalties in the first game and had only three (against Leon).
"We didn't execute as much on offense but the defense played strong and had stops when we needed them. We played well in all three phases of the game and played good enough to win the game."
It was close early but the Bulldogs pulled away and never looked back with an aggressive defense and an offense that moved the ball all night.
Hastin Easley, one of the top receivers in the Golden Circle, scored early without catching the ball. Instead, he punched in Dawson's first points on a 3-yard run, and then he caught a pass from Brant Boatright for a two-point conversion to give Dawson an 8-0 lead.
That lead held up after Leon scored and failed on a two-point conversion attempt, trailing 8-7.
Dawson put the game away with two big plays.
Elijah Allen ran back a fumble recovery 75 yards to lift the Bulldogs to a 14-7 lead and then Colby Springer, who led the way all night, ripped off a 75-yard TD run to put the Dawgs in charge with a 22-7 cushion.
Springer finished the night with 147 yards on 15 carries and now has rushed for 295 yards on 28 carries (10.5 yard per carry average) in Dawson's two victories.
The Bulldogs will move down the road to play Axtell next Friday in what should be a classic showdown. Axtell is coached by Craig Horn, a former Golden Circle coach who wins everywhere he goes. He turned the program around in his first year at Axtell last season, winning eight games and advancing to the Area Round of the playoffs. Last year's Dawson-Axtell game was a thriller that Dawson won 44-38.
