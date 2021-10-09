KERENS – The Dawson Bulldogs played about as well as a team could on defense Friday night, save for one drive, holding the Kerens Bobcats to only 60 yards of offense the entire night to open District 8-2A DI with a win, 28-7 at A.G. Godley Field.
Dawson got two touchdowns from Cade Onstott, and Isaiah Johnson added 317 yards of total offense to give the Bulldogs enough offense to pull away from the Bobcats in the fourth quarter.
With their second consecutive win, Dawson improves to 2-4 on the season, but, more importantly, 1-0 in loop play. Kerens falls to 1-5 and 0-1.
Any thoughts of upsetting the Bulldogs for a second consecutive year to open district play were completely suffocated by the Dawson defense.
The Bulldogs forced three turnovers and six punts as the Bobcats were limited to only seven first downs the entire game, one of which came on a penalty.
Leading the way for the Bulldog defense were linebackers Payton McCormack (12 tackles) and Dalton Hanna (8), along with defensive linemen Reagan Coston (5) and Eddie Guerra (5). In the secondary, Johnson picked off two passes, while Elijah Allen intercepted one.
Remarkably, Kerens was able to put together a nice drive early in the third quarter to keep the game close.
After Johnson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 on the opening possession of the second half, the Bobcats moved 62 yards in six plays, picking up four first downs along the way.
Nehemiah Massey capped the drive with a 3-yard run midway through the third quarter to pull the Bobcats within a score, 14-7.
Then the Bulldog defense slammed the door shut on any hopes Kerens had of getting any closer.
Kerens had four more possessions and was only able to run 13 plays the rest of the way. Dawson held the Bobcats to only one first down and 15 yards of offense after the last quarter and a half of play.
Meanwhile, the Dawson offense put the game out of reach with two fourth quarter scoring drives, both ending with short touchdown runs by Onstott.
The first was a 6-yard run early in the final frame, plus a second two-point conversion by Micah McCall, and a 3-yard run with exactly three minutes remaining.
In the first half, Dawson had the only scoring drive on the Bulldogs first possession. Not surprisingly, the drive was set up by the defense pushing the Bobcats back and forcing a short punt to begin the game.
It would take the Bulldogs only two plays to move 39 yards for the touchdown. Johnson would find brother Isaac Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown pass less than four minutes into the game.
Isaiah Johnson finished the night with 154 yards and a touchdown passing to go along with 163 yards and a score rushing to lead the Bulldog offense. Isaac Johnson added four catches for 69 yards and a score.
The Bulldogs return home to host the Axtell Longhorns for homecoming next Friday night. Axtell fell to previously winless Cayuga to open district play and fall to 2-4 on the season.
Kerens travels to Italy to take on the preseason district favorite Gladiators. Italy escaped an upset at home, edging Marlin, 23-21, to improve to 4-2.
