DAWSON – It was a different Bulldog team this week as Dawson finished the night with single digits in penalties and less than 100 yards in penalty yardage.
But, even at 0-3 entering the game, Bremond is still Bremond and the Tigers looked like the team that dominated 2A over much of the past decade.
Bremond rushed for 329 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Tigers won for the first time this season, 40-26, over the Dawson Bulldogs Friday night at Ed Mitchell Field in Dawson.
Despite a relatively clean game penalty-wise, the Bulldogs could not overcome 3 critical turnovers at inopportune moments.
The first was an interception by the Tigers deep in Bremond territory late in the first half that kept the score at 21-8 going into halftime.
The second interception was probably the turning point of the game.
Dawson scored on the second play of the third quarter on an Isaiah Johnson 70-yard touchdown run to cut the Tiger lead, 21-14. After holding Bremond on downs, the Bulldogs got the ball back with a chance to take the lead for the first time.
On second down, the Tigers picked off Johnson’s pass deep in Bulldog territory. Four plays later, Jayden Eatrada scored from 11 yards out to push the lead back to two scores, 28-14 with just over 4 minutes remaining in the quarter.
The third and final turnover was a back-breaker for the Bulldogs.
Just like the second turnover, Dawson had another chance to even up the score.
The Bulldogs used a big kickoff return by Micah McCall to set up a touchdown run by Johnson, this time a 21-yard scamper, to make the score 28-20, and then forced a Bremond punt late in the third quarter.
After a bad snap and a low, line-drive kick, a Dawson player, trying to make a play, reached up and touched the punt, and Bremond fell on the live ball near midfield.
Bremond would score again five plays later to make it a two-score game again, 34-20, heading into the final quarter.
Johnson would add another score late in the game, this time on a fourth-down keeper around the left end, to close out the scoring for the night. Johnson would finish with 149 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.
Cade Onstott opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 42-yard run midway through the second quarter. The touchdown run, combined with a two-point conversion on a pass from Johnson to Elijah Allen, would give the Bulldogs their own lead of the night, 8-6.
Dawson has just one more game followed by an off week to get ready for the beginning of District 8-2A DI play. The Bulldogs will make the short trip west to Hubbard to battle the 3-1 Jaguars in a rivalry game for Highway 31 bragging rights. Hubbard suffered its first loss of the season, 42-14, to Valley Mills this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.