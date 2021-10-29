Dawson's Bulldogs have forfeited Friday night's district game against Marlin and fall to 2-2 in the District 8-2A DI race.
The Bulldogs were in a three-way tie for second-place with Marlin and Cayuga, but the forfeit moves Marlin, now 3-1 in the district race, into second-place behind unbeaten Italy.
Marlin clinches the No. 2 playoff seed because even if the Bulldogs lose their final game next week they can finish no worse then 3-2 and Cayuga can finish no better than 3-2, so Marlin would finish second based on the Bulldogs' 40-7 win over Cayuga.
Dawson is scheduled to play its final game of the regular season next week against Italy and will finish fourth in the district race and face top-seeded Crawford in the opening round of the playoffs.
