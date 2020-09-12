WORTHAM — The Dawson Bulldogs dominated the Wortham Bulldogs, 41-0, in a non-district rivalry matchup Friday night at Wortham I.S.D Bulldog Field.
Dawson dominated both sides of the line scrimmage, rolling to 241 yards on the ground, while forcing three turnovers, including a fumble return for a touchdown, and holding Wortham to only 152 yards of total offense.
It did not take Dawson long to establish dominance. After stopping one of the best Wortham drives of the night on downs, Dawson took just two plays to cover 61 yards and the first score of the night.
On second-and-long, Ja’Mariyea Hamilton took the toss and scampered 69 yards down the visitor sideline to the end zone as Dawson, after the PAT from Jose Alcantara, took an early lead, 7-0, less than four minutes into the game.
Ja’Mariyea Hamilton would finish the night with an impressive 93 yards on only six carries.
It wouldn’t take Dawson long to score again.
After the Alcantara kickoff pinned Wortham deep inside its own territory, Wortham again turned the ball over on downs, this time after a bad snap to the punter and a Brody Martinez tackle gave Dawson the ball at the Wortham 3-yard line.
This time, it took Dawson only one play, and third overall, to cash in on a 3-yard run by Cade Onstott to push the lead to 13-0 in the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same as Dawson added two more touchdowns while keeping Wortham out of the endzone.
After recovering a muffed punt return by Wortham, Dawson took over once again deep inside Wortham territory at the 25-yard line.
Six plays later, T.J. Watkins would do the honors with a 6-yard run, diving for the pylon and the touchdown and a 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
In what’s becoming a familiar refrain for Dawson, the Bulldogs again scored a last-second touchdown just before halftime. Da’Mariyea Hamilton scored on a 25-yard toss play to the right with just 12 seconds remaining in the half.
The score was set up by a big play from quarterback Onstott and receiver Martinez after Dawson, once again, held on downs at its own 28-yard line.
Onstott found Martinez open deep for 47 yards, moving the ball into position for the late score.
On Wortham’s first possession of the second half, Dawson forced another turnover when Martinez recovered a fumble and returned it 41-yards for a defensive touchdown and a 34-0 lead.
On the last play of the third quarter, Dawson closed out the scoring with a short 1-yard run by Da’Mariyea Hamilton. Alcantara’s extra point made the final, 41-0.
Da’Mariyea Hamilton had 82 yards on 10 carries, while Martinez chipped in 103 yards of total offense.
For Wortham, Tanner Bean led the Bulldogs with 76 yards rushing.
Dawson will again take to the road next Friday night when the Bulldogs, 2-1 on the season, travel to Bremond to take on the 2-1 Tigers. Wortham, 1-2, will host the Cayuga Wildcats.
