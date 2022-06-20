DAWSON -- Things are looking up at Dawson -- literally.
If you drove by the Bulldogs practice field this summer you might have been surprised to see the Dawgs putting the ball in the air, over and over.
Jimmy Thompson's kids have embraced the passing game and 7-on-7 football -- Texas' summer game that has changed the landscape of the Lone Star, where teams started airing it out about 20 years ago and used summer-ball's no tackle game to give the whole new look to Friday nights.
Dawson had great success running the ball, but when Thompson took over the team a year ago he felt he needed to make a change based on his personnel, envisioning more air time.
"Last year our quarterback told me he threw the ball more in the first week of practice than he had thrown it all year the year before," Thompson said.
Fast forward to the summer of '22.
The Bulldogs aren't just throwing the ball more. They're making history. They head for College Station this week to compete in the state 7-on-7 tournament for the first time in Dawson history. No one knows how this change will affect the program, but Thompson's kids have made strides this summer and they've done with an eighth-grader at quarterback.
That's right. Brandt Boatright is a rising freshman who hopes to rise to the occasion and he and the Bulldogs are taking advantage of the 7-on-7 game to grow together in the summer heat.
"He's just a young kid but he's getting better every week," Thompson said. "We like his leadership qualities and obviously like how he throws the ball. He's just a puppy, a young one.
"But it's like Darrell Royal said in one of his many memorable quotes: 'If a dog's gonna bite you he'll bite you as a puppy.' "
There's plenty of bite in Boatright -- and even more potential.
Thompson said "there's nothing in cement that he'll be our quarterback, but we like him." And Thompson likes the progress he's seen.
"We're just trying to accelerate him," he said. "We've seen he is getting bette and better."
Boatright and the Bulldogs, who have played in more than 15 games this summer, will play three games Thursday and one on Friday, and if they advance they'll keep playing until they lose or win a 7-on-7 state title.
The idea is to play as much as they can and take advantage of the experience while getting better on and off the field.
Thompson can't coach the team (7-on-7 rules) but he watches every play along with his assistant coaches, including his son, Cash, who is Dawsson's offensive coordinator. The entire staff likes what it has seen this summer.
Bulldog returners such as juniors Hastin Easley and Colby Springer have been impressive and senior Cade Onstott, who excels in every sport he plays at Dawson, has showed he'll be ready when summer drills start for real on Aug. 1.
The Bulldogs are making the adjustment to the new offense, and are running out front, ahead of the game.
"We've completely changed the mindset," Thompson said. "We're much improved from where we were a year ago. Passing the ball, we like to get as many kids involved as we can, and our kids are throwing and catching the ball much better than we did last year."
Everyone has caught the ball over the summer.
"Hastin has turned into a reallly good receiver," Thompson said. "Demarcus Jackson (a junior) has really improved and Jace Johnson has been consistent all summer. Micah McCall has been real good. You can go right down the line ... They've all played really well."
The Bulldogs are young with a ton of juniors (Springer, Easley,, Johnson, McCall) and seniors Isaac Johnson, who had a big year last season but has been injured, Pearson Mikeska and Payton McCollum give the team experience and talent to go along with Onstott, one of the best and most versatile players in the district.
It's all about throwing and catching this summer, but the experience and preparation for the real season can be invaluable, and this week's history-making trip can go a long way to help the Bulldogs when the lights go on in the fall.
That's the idea at Dawson, where getting better and getting ready are running the same recieving route this summer -- right into the opening day of practice. The Bulldogs can see and feel the difference, not to mention the confidence they're gaining in themselves and in each other.
There's a lot going on in Dawson, where the football and high hopes are both up in the air, sailing toward better days.
