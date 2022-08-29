Dawson at Leon
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Cougar Field
Records: Dawson 2A DII is 1-0, Leon 2A DI is 0-1.
Players to Watch: Leon: QB Brock Bumpers, WR/DB Taylor Evans, OL/DL Aaron Graham, OL Juan Gonzalez. Dawson: LB Payton McCormack, RB/WR Cade Onstott, RB Colby Springer, WR/DB Isaac Johnson, QB Brant Boatright.
Update: After starting the 2021 season 0-4, Dawson's Bulldogs exploded for 46 points in a wild 46-35 opening night win over Rio Vista last week. The Dawgs scored seven touchdowns, including Colby Springer's 87-yard run that started the fun. Springer finished with 109 yards on just six carries to join Dawson's 100-yard club on opening night. Cade Onstott, who does it all for the Dawgs, rushed for a team-high 128 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Isaac Johnson ran for 106 yards on just seven carries. That's right, Springer and Johnson combined to rush for 215 yards on just 13 carries (that's 16.5 yards per carry).
Dawson's Big O (offense not Onstott) racked up 479 yards, including 275 on the ground and 204 from freshman quarterback Brant Boatright in the air. Any questions?
Dawson's legendary coach Jimmy Thompson, who is in his 33rd year and second at Dawson, looks at Week 2 the same way he has for years.
Typically, you have your most improvement of the year between Week 1 and Week 2," he said, adding quickly that after the big win last week his kids will be eager to practice this week.
"Winning that game like that is good was for us and does wonders for our confidence," he said. "And you know after that game at practice this week they will have a little more hop in their step."
They may need a lot of hop to beat Leon after losing a 22-20 to the Cougars last season. Leon has a new coach in Derek Thomas, who returns to his alma mater. He has some seasoned players in 13 returning starters, but the Cougars are younger than usual and showed that youth last week in a 59-19 loss to Rosebud-Lott.
Thomas is sure to have his Cougars ready for the Dawson after losing by 40 points. His Cougars trailed 53-0 at halftime and gave up 422 yards, including 262 on the ground in the game.
