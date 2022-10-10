Dawson's red-hot Bulldogs come home Friday for a big game against Hico after winning a lop-sided game against Meridian.
The Dawgs, who lead the Golden Circle in passing, didn't throw a pass in the second half last week during a 50-7 victory over winless Meridian.
Hico is 1-1 in the District 10-2A DII race with a victory over Frost and a loss to Mart, the top-ranked 2A team in Texas. Both games were one-sided. Hico didn't punt against Frost and Mart, a program that scores like crazy, pounded the Tigers 78-0.
That's a tough read for Hico's opponents, but Texas Football magazine picked the Tigers to finish in third-place in district and reach the playoffs while picking Dawson fourth in the 10-2A DII race.
Based on the magazine's outlook this should be not only one of the toughest games on Dawson's schedule, but one of the most important. Hico is led by quarterback Carson Keller, defensive lineman Ty Crawford and a talented offensive line that is anchored by Regan Brister and Richie Morales. Tailback Prince Mullin led the Tigers against Frost, rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Tiger victory.
No matter how you look at it, this is a key game for the Bulldogs, who travel to Frost next week before lining up against Mart's machine in two weeks at home at Ed Mitchell Field, which should be packed for that showdown.
Brant Boatright and the Dawson offense got its Mo-Jo back last week, blowing out to a 50-0 halftime lead before shutting everything down. Boatright completed 14-of-16 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns.
Hastin Easley, who had a 51-yard catch-and-run TD, caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaac Johnson, who caught a 61-yard TD pass, had four receptions for 97 yards and two TDs. Cade Onstott caught a 27-yard TD pass, and Colby Springer had a touchdown reception and ran three punts back for 92 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown on the first punt of the night.
The Bulldogs (6-0) are the only unbeaten team in the Golden Circle with four regular season games left. A victory Friday against Hico would lift the Dawgs to a 3-0 record in the district race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.