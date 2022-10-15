DAWSON -- For the second week in a row Dawson's unbeaten Bulldogs not only produced a one-sided romp, but they did it while promoting the youth movement.
Jimmy Thompson's team isn't just winning, it's growing as well. Just ask the kids on Dawson's JV team who played the entire second half on defense in Friday's 52-22 victory over Hico at Ed Mitchell, where everyone on the roster is enjoying Dawson's remarkable season.
There's more: For the second week in a row the Dawgs put up at least 46 points in the first half and shut down the offense in the second half after taking a 46-8 halftime lead. Thompson put his JV kids on the field on defense and that group has stepped up as well, playing well against Hico in the second half.
The JV Dawgs allowed just one touchdown in the second half of Dawson's 50-7 victory over Meridian last week and have looked good in the last two games and helped Dawson jump out to a 3-0 start in the District 10-2A DII race and stay perfect at 7-0.
By the way, Texas Football magazine picked Hico (1-2 in district) to finish third in the district race ahead Dawson, which was picked fourth. Of course, the magazine obviously didn't factor in the Dawson JV kids.
Speaking of the youth movement, the eighth-grader is doing just fine. Of course that eighth-grader is Brant Boatright, who was given a chance to play quarterback over the summer when he was technically an eighth-grader or rising freshman.
Boatright played just two quarters against Meridian last week and a little more than that against Hico on Friday, but it was more than enough. He completed 14-of-16 passes Friday for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns and tossed four two-point conversion passes. He also carried the ball once and scored on a 51-yard scamper in the second quarter.
Dawson unleashed its running game and ran all over Hico as four Bulldogs combined to rush for 232 yards on just 11 carries.
Colby Springer ran for 98 yards on five carries and scored on a 48-yard run that gave the Dawgs a 30-0 first-quarter lead and Cade Onstott picked up 51 yards on just two carries and scored on a 33-yard run in the first quarter.
Micah McCall rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Boatright had his 51-yarder on his only run of the night as the Bulldogs averaged 21 yards a carry.
Isaac Johnson had another big night, catching eight passes for 90 yards, including a touchdown and three two-point receptions and Jace Johnson caught two passes for 52 yards and a 13-yard TD.
Jace also opened the scoring with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown and threw a two-point conversion pass to Hastin Easley that gave the Dawgs a 30-0 first quarter lead. Easley had three receptions for 19 yards and scored on two two-point conversions.
The Bulldogs play at Frost Friday before meeting No. 1-ranked Mart in two weeks back at Ed Mitchell. They finish the season against Wortham, which is having its best season in years. Wortham is now 7-1 and 4-0 in the district race, but has to play Mart and Dawson in its final two games.
