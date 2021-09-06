DAWSON -- In a game of inches, the Dawson Bulldogs came up just short last Friday night, falling to the Leon Cougars, 22-20, in Jewett. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 0-2, while Leon evens its record at 1-1.
Similar to a Week 1 loss, it was one bad quarter that doomed the Bulldogs.
Leon scored 16 points in the second quarter to take control of the game, and then held on as Dawson had a chance to win late in the fourth quarter.
Basically, the Bulldogs have played well enough to win for 3 quarters of both games. Despite starting the season at 0-2, there is reason for optimism in Dawson for the Bulldogs heading into Week 3.
To begin, Dawson has yet to play a complete game. Despite playing well enough to win both games, penalties, turnovers, and just plain bad luck have doomed the Bulldogs in critical moments. Errors like these are hallmarks of a young team playing early in the season.
Once the Bulldogs gain experience and begin eliminating these crucial mistakes, the likelihood of a complete game increases.
Next, home fans and the familiarity of playing at home. The Bulldogs get to play at Ed Mitchell Field for the next two weeks with non-district games against Wortham (1-1) and Bremond (0-2). Those two games will be followed by a short trip to Hubbard and a bye week before beginning District 8-2A DI play.
Essentially, over the next month, Dawson only has to travel less than nine miles after traveling a combined 200 miles during the first two weeks.
Finally, the more they play, the better they will get. With learning a new offensive system, one that is about 180 degrees from basically the only system the Bulldogs have played, there will always be a learning curve, especially after graduating 85 percent of the offense. Surprisingly, the Bulldogs are seemingly picking up the new system quickly.
Last season, Dawson completed only 15 passes to 8 different players for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns. In only 2 games this year, the Bulldogs have completed 20 throws to 7 receivers for 193 yards. As the players get game experience with the new offense, expect these numbers to only get better.
And with that, Bulldog fans can expect the team to only get better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.