BETHEL – When the Dawson Bulldogs look back on the 2021 season, the game with Cayuga Friday night might just sum up the season in one game.
The shorthanded Bulldogs fell behind early, rallied in the second half, and fought hard until the end, before eventually falling to the Wildcats, 27-20, at Scarborough Stadium.
With starting quarterback and do-everything athlete, Isaiah Johnson, and receiver Elijah Allen, still injured from last week’s win over Axtell, the Bulldog offense was shutout in the first half, trailing Cayuga, 13-0, at the break.
It did not take long in the second half to find a spark.
After recovering a Wildcat onside kick at midfield to begin the third quarter, the Bulldogs found the endzone on the first play of the half.
Hastin Easley took a short pass from Cade Onstott, broke a tackle, and sprinted down the visitor sideline, emphatically running over a Wildcat defender at the goal line to score the first Bulldog touchdown of the night.
The 50-yard catch-and-run by Easley pulled the Bulldogs to within one score, 13-6.
Cayuga responded with a long drive that consumed more than half of the third quarter with a short touchdown run with just over five minutes remaining in the quarter to push the game back to a two-score game, 19-6.
Dawson would close out the third quarter with another touchdown drive to pull the Bulldogs closer.
Onstott would find Easley for the second time, this time on a 19-yard pass in which Easley out jumped the Wildcat defender and came down in-bounds to make the score 19-12.
The touchdown was set-up by a 26-yard pass from Onstott, who had to scramble after tipping a high snap back to himself, to Isaac Johnson, who had been slowed by an apparent leg injury on the previous two-point conversion.
In the final quarter, the Dawson defense, shorthanded as well, stopped the Wildcats on fourth down when Easley knocked down Chase Hearrell’s pass attempt.
It would not take the Bulldogs long to score.
Dawson would move 59 yards in just 3 plays, plus a couple of penalties, to take the lead for the first time.
Onstott would do it with his legs this time, gaining 44 yards rushing on the drive, including a 21-yard run for the touchdown. Onstott would also run for the two-point conversion, giving the Bulldogs the lead, 20-19, with just over 8 minutes remaining in the game.
That lead would hold for most of the remaining 8 minutes before Cayuga got the ball back on a short field with just over 3 minutes remaining.
The Wildcats would use almost all of that time to move 36 yards, including a key fourth-down conversion, before scoring on a 1-yard run by Hearrell with just 19 seconds remaining.
Hearrell would add the two-point conversion for the final points, 27-20.
Still, the Bulldogs had some fight left. Dawson had a chance when Onstott heaved a deep pass that was tipped by a Wildcat defender to the hands of Easley in Cayuga territory with 1 second remaining.
One final Hail Mary to Easley and Johnson fell incomplete.
The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-1) look to regroup and playoff seedings will be on the line next week when Dawson makes the trip to Marlin (5-3, 2-1), while Cayuga (2-6, 2-1) heads to Italy (6-2, 3-0) in matchups of the four probably playoff teams in District 8-2A DI.
