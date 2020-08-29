DAWSON -- Despite an opening night loss, 24-14 to the Thorndale Bulldogs, the Dawson Bulldogs proved last season wasn’t a fluke, as Dawson went toe-to-toe with the traditional 2A power in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Last season, Thorndale pushed Dawson around, 42-6 in Thorndale -- and then put together a 10-win season and marched to the third round of the 2A DII playoffs.
Dawson took Thorndale’s best punch early on as the Bulldogs fell behind 18-0, before a late first half score shifted the momentum to Dawson heading into the second half.
Isaiah Johnson capped off the best Dawson drive of the first half with a 14-yard touchdown catch from Cade Onstott with just 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Taking over near midfield late in the quarter, Da’Mariyea Hamilton picked up 22 yards on the ground as Dawson, aided by a personal foul penalty on Thorndale, quickly moved down the field.
After Hamilton’s third carry of the drive moved Dawson to the Thorndale 14-yardline, Onstott lofted the ball and Johnson made a leaping catch in the endzone to close the gap at halftime, 18-6.
Dawson found itself down early when Thorndale took advantage of great field position to score twice, with a 40-yard interception return for a score in-between, to take an 18-0 lead.
After a big Ja’Mariyea Hamilton return to begin the second half gave Dawson the ball in Thorndale territory, the Bulldogs still used almost half the quarter to wear down Thorndale.
Using the power ground game of the Hamiltons, Dawson went 43 yards in 13 plays to score their second touchdown of the game on a short run on fourth down by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton.
Ja’Mariyea Hamilton also added the two-point conversion to cut the Thorndale lead to four, 18-14, with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Dawson was able to overcome two penalties and converted two fourth downs as Da’Mariyea and Ja’Mariyea Hamilton combined for 50 yards on the dive.
But like Thorndale traditionally does, they were able to rally and counterpunch with a time-consuming drive that lasted into the fourth quarter.
Thorndale used 12 plays to move 67 yards, and just like Dawson’s drive, converted two fourth downs and was aided by a pass interference penalty.
The second fourth down conversion, this one with nine yards to go, was particularly painful as Thorndale’s Branson McCoy caught a 17-yard pass and was able to get a foot down before going out-of-bounds inside the one-yard line.
Two plays later, Thorndale was able to punch the ball into the end zone to push the lead back to two scores, 24-14, with just over 10 minutes remaining.
Dawson had two more chances to close the gap, but both drives ended on failed fourth-down conversions.
Da’Mariyea Hamilton led all rushers with 66 yards on 13 carries, while Ja’Mariyea Hamilton added 26 yards and a touchdown.
Next week, Dawson will again look to get in the win column as the Bulldogs host Leon, who opened the season with an impressive 49-34 win over Rosebud-Lott.
