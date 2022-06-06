DAWSON -- They had only seven players, and the quarterback was an eighth grader, but nothing stopped Dawson's 7-on-7 football team from making history Saturday in Lexington, where the Bulldogs became the first Dawson team to qualify for the 7-on-7 state tournament.
They're going to College Station on June 23 with a chance to win a state title in 7-on-7. They've already won so much more.
Dawson head coach Jimmy Thompson and Dawson's offensive coordinator Cash Thompson can't coach the Bulldog 7-on-7 football team (varsity coaches can only observe the games from the end zone or the stands) but they can sure congratulate the kids.
"I told them afterward, 'You guys just made history. No matter what happens, you've done something no Dawson team has ever done,'" Cash Thompson said. "I've got nothing but good things to say about these kids."
Jeremiah Dixon is the team's voluntarry coach, but you will see a different look in the fall when Dawson varsity football team lights up the Friday night lights with a team that can throw the ball.
"We've got a ton of kids who can catch," Cash Thompson said, "and 7-on-7 is a lot of short, quick throws. We want to deliver the ball to a lot of players."
And a kid who can deliver.
Brant Boatright is basically an eighth-grader who won't be a freshman at Dawson until August, but he's the kid who led Dawson to state.
"Brant played well, especially for a kid who was just an eighth-grader," Cash Thompson said. "Every time he plays he gets better."
The "Dawson 7" consisted of Boatright, Cade Onstott, Colby Springer, Hastin Easley, Jace Johnson, Demarcus Jackson, Micah McCall.
The Bulldogs will take a full team (up to 15 players) to College Station for the three-day state tournament, and they plan on playing a lot in the next two weeks.
"We had to get a couple out of bed," said Thompson, who picked up players before 6 a.m. "I have nothing but good things to say about these kids. We were the only team with seven players, and you play two 15-minute halves with only a short break. They played straight through."
Dawson won two of the three pool games, beating Chilton (20-19) and Thrall (26-14) and beating Snook 14-0 in the qualifying game. The Chilton game was a thriller that came down to the final play of the game when the Bulldogs broke up a two-point conversion pass as a group of players swarmed the ball in the end zone to save the victory.
"I'm very excited," Thompson said. "These kids made history."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.