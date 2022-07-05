There's a lot of football ahead for Dawson's Bulldogs, who have already made huge strides in a season that doesn't begin until August 1 when teams are allowed to hold their first practice.
That's how they feel today after Dawson competed in the state 7-on-7 tournament for the first time in the history of the program.
Success? Totally!
"It's basically going from zero to 10," said Dawson's legendary coach Jimmy Thompson, who took over the program a year ago.
"We're not even close to where we were a year ago," he said. "We caught 1 out of 7 or 8 passes a year ago. We've got some kids who can really play this year.
"Jace Johnson made some big plays (at state). Micha McCall made some big catches, Isaac Johnson made big plays," Thompson said, rattling off a list of kids who played extremely well at state. "Hastin Easley has improved tremendously. Where he was last year and where he is today is amazing. We've got more kids involved. It's a complete 180 for them."
Thompson has a long list of rising stars, including Colby Springer, Demarcus Jackson, Pearson Mikeska and his young quarterback Brant Boatright.
Dawson almost never threw the ball before Thompson arrived.
"They ran the ball all the time, but we didn't have the running backs or the offensive line to run the ball," Thompson said. "But now we're throwing the ball and they have come such a long way in a short time,"
Get used to it. They're definitely throwing the ball at Dawson, where the players are catching passes and catching on to the new offense they hope will carry them to a big season.
The Bulldogs competed in five games at College Station, where they had their ups and downs and floated home on a new high with a new confidence. There were 32 teams in the state tournament and only one of them was a Class 2A team -- Dawson' history making Bulldogs, who continued to make big strides against stiff competition.
It's not about winning this summer -- it's all about moving ahead with the new offense.
"I think we'll see the results of this during the season, "Thompson said. "They're going to be better."
Thompson had a similar plan in 1990 when he took over Garrison, where he won a state title. His kids went 2-8, 6-4, 8-3 and 10-2 and 13-1 over the first five years there.
The Bulldogs have a bright future and a young quarterback in Boatright, who is basically an eighth grader. He will be a freshman this fall and he is already growing up fast, throwing the ball better each day as he and the Dawgs prepare for their Aug, 26 season opener against Rio Vista.
"He gets better every day," Thompson said.
Thompson's son, Cash Thompson, is the offensive coordinator and he likes what he has seen this summer.
"We were glad to get to the state tournament, and do something nobody at Dawson had ever done," he said. "We've made a lot of big gains. We're proud of what they've done."
