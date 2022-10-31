Dawson at Wortham
7:30 p.m. Friday
At Bulldog Stadium
Records: Dawson is 8-1, 4-1 in District 10-2A DII. Wortham is 7-2, 4-1 in District 10-2A DII.
Players to Watch: Dawson: RB/LB Cade Onstott, RB/DB Colby Springer, RB/LB Micah McCall, OL/DL Michael Cano. Wortham: QB/DB Ryken Lewis, RB/DB Tanner Bean, OL/LB Preston Sterling, OL/DL Anthony Fortoul.
Update: Dawson suffered its first loss of the season, 54-0 to top-ranked Mart, while Wortham had the week off after dropping a 47-22 decision to Mart two weeks ago.
As both teams enter the contest with identical 4-1 district records, the winner will claim the district No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and the loser will drop to the third seed. Wortham won last season’s non-district match-up with Dawson, 42-30, in a game that featured 36 penalties and zero punts.
Against Mart two weeks ago, Wortham’s Tanner Bean rushed for an impressive 197 yards as the Bulldogs rushed for a total of 291 yards. On the season, Bean has rushed for 1,257 yards and a whopping 25 touchdowns. Dawson looks to slow Bean and the Wortham ground game with a swarming defense. Conversely, Dawson brings an impressive aerial attack into the contest, led by freshman Brant Boatright, who has completed more than 65 percent of his passes and thrown for more than 20 touchdowns. His top targets include Isaac Johnson (15.6 yards per catch) and Easley (21.1 yards per catch). Wortham counters with a pass defense that has six different players with an interception. Defensive backs Ryken Lewis and Hernesto Reyes share the team lead with two picks each.
