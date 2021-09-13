It was an ugly game.
In Friday night’s between Wortham and Dawson, the two sets of Bulldogs combined for 36 penalties and 394 penalty yards in a game that took almost three-and-a-half hours to play. That’s about 11 yards per penalty, so the majority of the calls were not your garden-variety illegal procedure-type infractions.
A total of 12 unsportsmanlike conduct or personal fouls were called, mostly in the second half. Every stoppage seemed to be combined with a conference by the officials, contributing to the marathon-length of the game.
According to the UIL Football Manual, unsportsmanlike conduct by players and coaches is a point of emphasis this season.
By the end of the game, multiple players had been ejected from both teams. As per UIL rules, players ejected from a game can be subject to missing the first half of the next game. This could have major implications for both teams next week.
Unfortunately, all of this marred what turned out to be a great, albeit intense, game between two neighboring rivals that are only about 20 miles apart, and eventually won by Wortham, 42-30.
Momentum changed hands several times throughout the game, leaving fans up-and-down emotionally all night.
Dawson took an early lead, only to have Wortham storm back in the second quarter to take control. Dawson would attempt to make a comeback, but Wortham had an answer every time.
The teams combined for 72 points, 662 yards, and ZERO punts. Eight times the teams went for it on fourth down.
The game had onside kicks and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
At one point, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter.
For all of the offense, this game even had defenses that forced 6 turnovers and a goal-line stand to seal the victory.
It was a great game that, unfortunately, will probably be remembered for everything but excellence.
Now for the good news.
Both teams have two games and three weeks to work out these issues. That’s plenty of time before district play starts.
For Dawson, starting with Bremond at home this week, it’s two games to forget about the first 0-3 start in seven seasons and focus on a fourth-straight playoff appearance.
