The Dawson-Wortham district game has been moved from Friday to Thursday and will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wortham's Bulldog Stadium.

This is a showdown for second-place in the district race. The winner will earn the No. 2 seed going into the 2A playoffs next week and the loser will be the No. 3 seed.

Here's a look at the new GC Football Schedule:

Thursday

Corsicana at Joshua, 7 p.m.

Cross Roads at Kerens, 7 p.m.

Dawson at Wortham, 7 p.m.

Friday

Meridian at Frost, 7 p.m.

Hubbard at Mart, 7 p.m.  

