The Dawson-Wortham district game has been moved from Friday to Thursday and will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wortham's Bulldog Stadium.
This is a showdown for second-place in the district race. The winner will earn the No. 2 seed going into the 2A playoffs next week and the loser will be the No. 3 seed.
Here's a look at the new GC Football Schedule:
Thursday
Corsicana at Joshua, 7 p.m.
Cross Roads at Kerens, 7 p.m.
Dawson at Wortham, 7 p.m.
Friday
Meridian at Frost, 7 p.m.
Hubbard at Mart, 7 p.m.
