KERENS -- You knew it was coming. You could feel it, and sense it and you just knew sooner or later Dawson's offense was going to have one of those nights.
It came Friday night in Kerens, where the Bulldogs erupted for 50 points and defeated an excellent Kerens team 50-21 in a non-district game that could ignite Dawson.
The ride home from Kerens was sweet, but Dawson's future has the promise of being even sweeter.
That's where the Bulldogs are today, racing ahead with the momentum from Friday's celebration with a week off before opening district play against their biggest rival, Hubbard, in the Highway 30 Rivalry game in two weeks.
Seems like everything is falling in place for Bryan Kelley's Dawgs, who are 3-1 and fully recovered from a tough 22-20 loss to Axtell -- a bitter defeat that helped more than it hurt.
"After that loss to Axtell (last week) I think the kids are starting to come together as a team," Kelley said. "They started to trust each other. They're playing better."
It showed Friday night at Godley Field in Kerens, where the Bulldogs broke free from a tight 24-21 lead at halftime and dominated the second half with a 26-0 run that lifted Dawson's record and confidence.
They came a long way in a week.
"They were getting after it Friday," Kelley said.
It was a Brant Boatright kind of night. Boatright, who threw for more than 2,500 yards last season as a freshman, threw for 235 yards and tossed five touchdown passes for a balanced offense that kept Kerens guessing and kept the Bulldogs scoring.
The balance is more than worth mentioning in the romp. When Kelley, a Dawson native who had a brilliant resume as an assistant coach at some of the best big-school programs in Texas, came home to coach his alma mater he said he wanted a more balanced offense.
He could make a billboard ad from Dawson's balance Friday night: The Bulldogs had 235 yards in the air and 253 on the ground, and scored on a blocked punt. 'Nuff said.
Boatright connected with Hastin Easley, who has the best hands in the Golden Circle, for two touchdown passes. Easley had a monster night, catching 11 passes for 169 yards, and Colby Springer ran wild, rushing for 241 yards on 25 carries.
Elijah Allen had a TD catch and Demarcus Jackson caught a 30-yarder for a touchdown. Micah McCall ran for a touchdown and Charlie Covington blocked a punt that Jackson Onstott scooped up and returned for a touchdown.
Kerens will bounce back. The Bobcats have an electric offense, led by quarterback Lane Lynch and tailback Nehemiah Massey and have the look and feel of a team that can make a run in the playoffs. They're 2-2 non-district record won't matter if they can win games in November.
Lynch accounted for all three of Kerens' touchdowns against Dawson. He completed 13-of-30 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Matt Rickard for a 2-yard TD, and found Mykel Lattimore for a 7-yard strike and a 15-yarder to give the Bobcats 21 first-half points.
Massey ran well and finished the game with 141 yards on 21 carries, but Dawson played its best two quarters of defense of the season, shutting down Kerens in the second half.
The fact Kerens has so much speed and talent on offense and didn't score in the second half is a testament to Dawson's D, which had been tough all season before its big second half effort against Kerens.
Kerens opens District 7-2A DI play Friday at Itasca, which is 4-0. But the Bobcats have bigger hurdles ahead in district when they play unbeaten Axtell, Cayuga, which is the favorite to win the district title, and Italy a 1-3 power that has played a brutal schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.