DAWSON – The Bulldogs took the homecoming festivities to heart, throwing back the offense to the past and running all over the Axtell Longhorns, 56-34, Friday night at Ed Mitchell Field.
The win moves Dawson to 3-4 on the season and 2-0 in District 8-2A DI play. With four teams qualifying for the playoffs, getting that second district win puts the Bulldogs in firm control of a playoff berth with just three games left to play.
The Bulldogs rushed for 473 yards on 50 carries to pound the Longhorns into submission, especially in the second half. Dawson grounded out 261 yards on 31 carries and 3 touchdowns in the second half as the Bulldogs broke open a close game with 34 points after the intermission.
Isaiah Johnson led the way with 271 yards on just 20 carries and 4 touchdowns. Johnson got the scoring started early with a long run on the game’s initial possession to give the Bulldogs an early lead, 6-0.
Johnson also threw for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished with 600 yards of total offense.
And when it wasn’t Johnson running all over the field, it was his backfield mate, junior Cade Onstott, wearing down the Longhorn defense with 29 carries and 206 yards plus a touchdown.
Early on, it was a back-and-forth affair as the teams traded scores and the lead.
After the first Dawson score, Axtell wasted no time in responding with a long touchdown pass to tie the game, 6-6.
The teams would trade turnovers and punts, the only two punts Dawson had all game, before Axtell would take the lead, 12-6, midway through the second quarter on a 9-yard run by Jayme Wooley.
The Bulldogs would take the lead right back, with a long, 9-play drive capped off by Johnson’s second rushing touchdown of the night. Johnson would find Isaac Johnson in the end zone for the two-point conversion and the lead, 14-12.
The lead would change back to the Longhorns on a short run by Wooley with just under 3 minutes left in the half, 20-14.
Then, with just over a minute remaining in the half, Dawson regained the lead, 22-20. when the Johnson and Johnson connection gave the Bulldogs a late touchdown and a two-point conversion.
It was the fourth lead-change of the half, and, fortunately for the Bulldogs, the final one of the game.
Dawson dominated the second half, beginning with recovering an onside kick to begin the half, and outscoring Axtell, 34-14.
Isaiah Johnson would score on two touchdown runs in the half and threw for another pair of scores, one each to Isaac Johnson and Hastin Easley. Onstott closed out the scoring with a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Isaac Johnson finished the night with two touchdown catches and two two-point conversions.
The Dawson defense also shined in the second half, holding the Longhorns to only 119 yards of total offense, one touchdown, and forcing three turnovers, as the offense continued to pile up yards and points.
Next week, Dawson goes back on the road to Cayuga to take on the Wildcats. Cayuga, despite entering the game at 1-6, is 1-1 in district play with an 11-point win over Axtell last week.
