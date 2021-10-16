Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Dawson QB Isaiah Johnson (11), seen here scrabbling around left end in the Bulldogs' 24-12 win over Hubbard, had a big night Friday in the Bulldogs' 56-34 romp over Axtell.

He ran for 271 yards on just 20 carries and scored four touchdowns and he threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished with 600 yards of total offense in their win over Axtell.