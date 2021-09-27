Dawson quarterback Isaiah Johnson is the Daily Sun Player of the Week.
Johnson led the Bulldogs to their first winy of the season Friday -- a 24-12 victory in Hubbard in the Highway 31 Rivalry game.
He ran for 129 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, and threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns -- both to his brother Isaac, who caught a 67-yarder and a 23-yarder for TDs and finished the night with three receptions for 106 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.