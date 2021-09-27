Dawson QB Isaiah Johnson (11) scrabbles around left end.

Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino 

Dawson QB Isaiah Johnson (11) scrabbles around left end in the Bulldogs' 24-12 win over Hubbard..

Dawson quarterback Isaiah Johnson is the Daily Sun Player of the Week.

Johnson led the Bulldogs to their first winy of the season Friday -- a 24-12 victory in Hubbard in the Highway 31 Rivalry game.

He ran for 129 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, and threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns --  both to his brother Isaac, who caught a 67-yarder and a 23-yarder for TDs and finished the night with three receptions for 106 yards. 

