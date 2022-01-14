Football stock.jpg

Dawson's Bulldogs were one of two teams from the Golden Circle that reached the football playoffs to keep their playoff streak alive this season, and several players earned post-season honors.

Seven Bulldogs were named to the District 8-2A DI all-district First-Team and five made the All-District Second-Team.

Payton McCormack, a junior linebacker, Hunter Boatright, a senior defensive lineman, Edward Guerra, a senior offensive lineman, Hastin Easley, a sophomore wide receiver, Cade Onstott, a junior running back, Reagan Coston, a senior linebacker, and Isaac Johnson, a junior wide receiver, all were named to the First-Team.

Beau Woodall, a junior offensive lineman, Micah McCall, a sophomore linebacker, Roberto Ramirez, a senior defensive back, Bryce Bode, a sophomore offensive lineman, and Michael Wren, a sophomore offensive lineman, all earned Second-Team honors.

