Dawson's Bulldogs were one of two teams from the Golden Circle that reached the football playoffs to keep their playoff streak alive this season, and several players earned post-season honors.
Seven Bulldogs were named to the District 8-2A DI all-district First-Team and five made the All-District Second-Team.
Payton McCormack, a junior linebacker, Hunter Boatright, a senior defensive lineman, Edward Guerra, a senior offensive lineman, Hastin Easley, a sophomore wide receiver, Cade Onstott, a junior running back, Reagan Coston, a senior linebacker, and Isaac Johnson, a junior wide receiver, all were named to the First-Team.
Beau Woodall, a junior offensive lineman, Micah McCall, a sophomore linebacker, Roberto Ramirez, a senior defensive back, Bryce Bode, a sophomore offensive lineman, and Michael Wren, a sophomore offensive lineman, all earned Second-Team honors.
