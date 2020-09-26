DAWSON — The Dawson Bulldogs returned for homecoming and bounced back from last week’s tough road loss with a convincing 55-0 rout over the Hubbard Jaguars in the annual “Battle of Highway 31”.
The Dawson defense dominated their Hill County neighbors, holding Hubbard to only 84 yards of total offense, and contributed the first score of the game, while the Dawson offense got untracked after a shaky start.
After a Bulldog fumble on the opening kickoff gave Hubbard great field position, Dawson senior Bodey Martinez picked off a Jaguar pass on just the fourth play of the game and returned it 65 yards to put Dawson ahead for good.
Isaiah Johnson added the two-point conversion to give Dawson the early lead, 8-0.
Later in the quarter, the Dawson defense held Hubbard deep in Bulldog territory after another Dawson fumble set the Jaguars up with their first and only scoring chance of the night.
This time, the Dawson offense was able to get untracked as Da’Mariyea Hamilton raced 65 yards for the Bulldogs second touchdown of the night.
Johnson again added the two-point conversion to push the Dawson lead to 16-0 late in the first quarter.
Dawson would add more in the second quarter, starting with a nine play, 80-yard drive, capped off with a 24-yard pass from Johnson to Martinez.
Johnson was 3-for-3 on the drive, including the touchdown, for 71 yards for the run-heavy Bulldogs. The big play was a 33-yard pass to Ja’Mariyea Hamilton to keep the drive alive.
Dawson would close the first half with two more touchdowns, a 29-yard run by T.J. Watkins, and a 45-yard run by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton.
Despite the early troubles, the Bulldogs would end the first half with 300 yards of total offense, including 229 yards rushing, and a comfortable lead, 37-0.
On their initial possession of the second half, Hubbard trying to get back into the game, failed on fourth down deep in their own territory, giving the ball to Dawson inside the 20-yard line.
It would not take the Bulldogs long to cash in, as Da’Mariyea Hamilton scored for 15 yards out to give Dawson a 43-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Bulldog quarterback Cade Onstott would close out the scoring with a 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter, and a 21-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
The Hamilton brothers would combine for 180 yards rushing and three touchdowns, with Ja’Mariyea leading the way in yards with 93, and Da’Mariyea in touchdowns, with two.
Dawson improves to 3-2 on the season as the Bulldogs now begin District 8-2A DI play with a visit from the 1-4 Kerens Bobcats next Friday night. Hubbard suffers its first loss of the season to drop to 3-1 and will travel to Wortham to the open District 10-2A DII schedule
