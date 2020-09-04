CENTERVILLE -- In a game that began eerily similar to last week’s opening game loss, the Dawson Bulldogs this time completed the comeback, and then some, to get their first win of the season, 55-34, over the Leon Cougars Friday night.
Due to wet playing conditions at Ed Mitchell Field in Dawson, school administrators from both schools agreed to move the game to Centerville High School’s Tiger Stadium.
For the second week in a row, Dawson fell behind early, this time 18-7 after struggling to contain Leon’s passing game in the first quarter.
Also like last week, Dawson would rally in the second quarter and score a momentum changing touchdown in the last minute of the half.
Two second quarter touchdowns, including a scoring pass from Isaiah Johnson to T.J. Watkins with just 24 seconds remaining in the half, would give the Bulldogs a slim halftime lead, 21-18.
Different from last week is that the Bulldogs would maintain the momentum as Dawson added two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Ja’Mariyea Hamilton put the game away with a scoring run from midfield early in the fourth quarter to push the Bulldog lead to 42-18 after the extra point by Jose Alcantara.
Leon finally ended the Bulldog run of 35 unanswered points with a 4-yard touchdown run with just over nine minutes remaining the cut the Dawson lead to two scores, 42-26.
Any thoughts of a Leon comeback were ended by two more touchdown runs by Hamilton.
Dawson improves to 1-1 on the season and will travel to rival Wortham next week. Leon drops to 1-1.
