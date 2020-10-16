DAWSON — Dawson used a dominant first half and a clean second half to defeat the visiting Cayuga Wildcats, 23-0, at Ed Mitchell Field Friday night to position the Bulldogs in solid playoff position and a direct route to a district title.
Once again, the Bulldogs rushed for more than 300 yards while holding the Wildcats to a mere 71 yards of total offense in improving to 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in District 8-2A Division I play.
Dawson was so overwhelming on defense that Cayuga never got within 31 yards of the end zone the entire night.
It was Ja’Mariyea Hamilton’s turn to lead the Bulldog offense with an impressive 177 yards and one touchdown on just 14 carries. Da’Mariyea Hamilton, coming off his spectacular game last week, had 10 carries for 97 yards.
Isaiah Johnson and Cade Onstott added touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Surprisingly, Dawson’s dominant first half didn’t start off quite so well. A mix-up on the opening kickoff return allowed Cayuga to recover the kick and take possession in Bulldog territory.
After a quick first down, the Dawson defense stalled the drive at the 31-yard line and forced a turnover on downs.
The Bulldogs took over and methodically moved down the field on 10 rushing plays before Cayuga stopped Dawson on fourth down at the Wildcat 6-yard line.
It wouldn’t take Dawson long to get the ball back as the Bulldogs took over in Cayuga territory after the first of two interceptions by Johnson. Johnson returned the pick 16 yards to the Cayuga 24-yard line.
Four plays later, including a 19-yard run by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton, Cade Onstott powered his way for a 1-yard touchdown on the last play of the first quarter.
Johnson would add the two-point conversion to give Dawson the lead at the end of the first quarter, 8-0.
The teams would open the second quarter by exchanging fumbles, before the Dawson defense again held Cayuga short on fourth down, taking over at midfield.
The Bulldogs would again move methodically down the field, using seven rushing plays, including a 29-yard run by Da’Mariyea Hamilton, to move 48 yards down the field, culminating with a 2-yard touchdown run by Johnson.
Johnson would again add the two-point conversion to push the lead to 16-0 midway in the second quarter.
After forcing a quick punt by Cayuga, Dawson didn’t waste any time on its next scoring drive.
Ja’Mariyea Hamilton scored untouched on a 76-yard toss to the left side with just over 3 minutes remaining in the half.
Jose Alcantara added the PAT to close out the scoring, 23-0.
The second half was all about the Dawson defense as the Bulldogs held Cayuga to only 30 yards of total offense in the half, despite running almost twice as many offensive plays as Dawson.
The win for the Bulldogs sets up a home showdown with Marlin next Friday night at Ed Mitchell Field. Marlin remained one of two undefeated teams in district play with a 28-14 win over Kerens Friday night. Marlin opened district play with a 22-0 win over Cayuga.
Cayuga falls to 1-5 on the season and remains winless in loop play at 0-2.
