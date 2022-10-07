MERIDIAN -- Dawson's high-flying Bulldogs improved to 6-0 Thursday night on the road with a 50-7 district victory over winless Meridian in a bounce-back game that couldn't have come soon enough.
The Bulldogs didn't mind playing Thursday because they left a 20-12 victory over Hubbard last Friday night behind them -- a game they won on a night they felt they didn't play well.
"It felt good to bounce back and play well," said Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson, who gave Hubbard credit for playing his Dawgs tough, but was disappointed in his team's overall play last week, "Now we have a long weekend to get that taste out of our mouth. It was a good night for us."
The Bulldogs, who have thrown for more than 1,680 yards this season, didn't throw a pass in the second half, and played the JV team on defense the entire second half Thursday.
They scored the first time they touched the ball when Colby Springer, who had 92 yards on three punt returns, ran back Meridian's first punt of the night 60 yards for a TD. Springer also caught a 29-yard TD pass and a two-point conversion pass from Elijah Allen, who threw the ball off a reverse.
Brant Boatright threw three TD passes in the first quarter to help the Bulldogs jump out to a 30-0 lead and completed 14-of-16 passes for 331 yards in the first half before the Dawgs ended their passing game.
Boatright connected with Isaac Johnson for a two-point conversion after Springer's punt return and connected with Johnson for 30-yard TD in the first quarter before Allen and Springer added the two-point conversion to give Dawson a 16-0 lead early
Boatright hit Hastin Easley with a 41-yard TD pass and found Micah McCall for the two-point conversion to make it 24-0 and then connected with Springer for a 29-yard TD to give the Dawgs a 30-0 lead after one quarter.
Boatright and Johnson hooked up for a 61-yard TD and Boatright and Easley produced a 51-yard catch and run TD in the second quarter. Johnson caught the two-point conversion pass to give the Dawgs a 44-0 lead.
Easley finished the half with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns and Johnson had four receptions for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns and had a two-point reception.
Boatright ended Dawson's scoring with a 27-yard TD pass to Cade Onstott to give the Dawgs a 50-0 halftime lead. Boatright threw six touchdown passes and three two-point conversion passes and also ran 17 yards on his only carry of the night.
Dawson (6-0 and 2-0 in district play) is at home Friday in a district 10-2A DII game against Hico.
