FROST -- Freshman quarterback Brant Boatright completed seven passes and six were for touchdowns in Dawson's 54-0 victory over the Frost Polar Bears Friday night.
With the win Dawson stays atop the District 10-2A Division II standings with upcoming games against Wortham and Mart. Prior to Friday night’s kickoff, Dawson, Wortham, and Mart were tied for first place.
Boatright completed 7-of-9 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns. His first touchdown pass came on Dawson’s first offensive play. He nailed running back Cade Onstott on a wheel route for 51 yards down the left sideline.
On Dawson’s second possession, wide receiver Isaac Johnson caught a 25-yard over the shoulder touchdown pass on a go-pattern up the left sideline.
Dawson (7-0, 3-0) built a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter after Boatright hit Hastin Easley for a 33-yard touchdown on a go-pattern down the right sideline. Easley led all receivers with three catches (for 45 yards) and three touchdowns.
The Polar Bears (1-7, 0-3) developed a sustained drive with 4:36 left in the first quarter. Featuring runs from quarterback Edwin Alvarado up the middle, Frost drove to the Bulldogs' 14-yard line with under 8:00 minutes to play in the second quarter. On the 16th play of the drive and facing third-down and eight, Alvarado was intercepted in the end zone by Elijah Allen.
Allen leapt in front of the receiver, found his footing, and then raced 101 yards before diving toward the pylon. He finished his long sprint that crisscrossed the field dodging potential Frost tacklers four yards short of the end zone. One play later, Boatright hit Easley again for a touchdown and a 30-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Dawson defense scored a safety. Punter Hunter Villarreal booted a 57-yarder that pinned the Polar Bears back to their 2-yard line. As Alvarado rolled right looking for a receiver, several Bulldogs converged on top of him and tackled him in the end zone.
The Bulldogs' rushing attack also compiled 187 yards led by Colby Springer’s 114 yards on nine carries. Onstott scored the final touchdown of the night on a 25-yard run just three plays after Frost’s free kick that followed the safety.
