DAWSON -- The good teams just seem to know how to win on a bad night and that's just what Dawson's unbeaten Bulldogs did Friday night at Ed Mitchell Field, where they beat rival Hubbard 20-12 in front of a big Homecoming crowd with all the frills and dressing in their district opener.
It wasn't just Homecoming. It was Highway 31 Rivalry night -- one of those bitter bragging rites battles between two towns and teams that bring out the best in each other.
And it was the unbeaten against the winless.
But that was shoved to the side when Hubbard's Jags (0-6) showed up ready to pull off the upset with the first defense this season to shut down Dawson's high-flying air game that had produced 192 points, more than 1,200 yards in the air and 20 touchdowns in just four games.
And Hubbard was still there, still hanging around in a 12-12 deadlock late in the fourth quarter before Brant Boatright, a sensational freshman quarterback who was having a dream season, threw his only touchdown pass of the night -- a 25-yarder to Isaac Johnson, who caught his seventh TD of the season and broke up the tie with 4:20 left in the game.
"They did a better job of getting their kids ready to play," said Dawson coach Jimmy Thompson, handing Hubbard's Ethan Stepp and his Jaguar staff a big compliment. "But we made enough plays -- one more play than they did.
"We talked to the kids about it after the game and told them, we just can't show up. We have to be ready to win every night," he said.
"I don't think we can be happy with the way we played. But we're happy we're 5-0."
It has been a long time since Dawson was 5-0 and there's plenty to celebrate about the start -- and celebrate Thompson's gamble to change his offense -- a dramatic turnaround, going from a from a tough run-the-ball and run it some more game-plan to a fast-paced air show.
Thompson surprised folks when he went to the air, and added to the surprise when he handed the ball to an eighth-grader. Boatright was still in junior high last spring when he found out he had a chance to be Dawson's quarterback and he worked hard all summer to get ready for the season.
The air-raid plan worked but no one at Dawson forgot about the running game, and Colby Springer, who led the Dawgs on the ground, and a close-knit offensive line that protected Boatright and blew open holes for the running backs made a name for themselves in the trenches in the early games.
The OL and Springer had their moments Friday when Springer scored Dawson's first two touchdowns to stay even with Hubbard at 12-12. Springer scored on a 5-yard run early and found the end zone with a 15-yarder in the third quarter while the Bulldogs hung in there with a defense that no one was talking about until the second half Friday night.
"We played great defense in the second half," Thompson said. "The defense came out in the second half and was great."
Thompson, whose Bulldogs had a bye week last week, was upset with the way his kids approached the game and let them know it afterwards.
"We played like we practiced last week, and we got what we deserved," he said. "After the game it almost felt like we were 4-1. But we're 5-0 and happy to be 5-0."
Dawson has to turn around fast and play at Meridian in another district game at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Hubbard gets its bye next Friday.
