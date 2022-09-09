AXTELL – In a game that featured lots of offense and timely defense, the game-deciding play might have occurred before the game and featured a fortuitous bounce of an official’s coin.
Dawson outlasted Axtell, 44-38, in a wild Thursday night game between two undefeated teams at Ellison Field in Axtell.
Dawson freshman quarterback Brant Boatright had another outstanding game, throwing for 244 yards on 18 completions and six touchdowns, including three to Hastin Easley.
The Bulldog defense forced three turnovers, including a game-clinching last-minute interception to preserve the victory.
But the most important call of the night might have been the pre-game coin flip. Dawson (3-0) won the flip and deferred to the second half which enabled the Bulldogs to turn a 16-12 deficit into a 26-16 lead without Axtell even touching the football.
After a fourth-down touchdown pass from Boatright to Elijah Allen had given the Bulldogs a 12-8 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first half, Axtell (1-1) would respond with a quick two-minute drive to regain the lead.
Longhorn quarterback Coldyn Horn would find Mason Posey in the end zone for a touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion, would give Axtell a 16-12 advantage with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
Horn ended with 195 yards of total offense and three touchdown passes but was picked-off three times by the Bulldog secondary.
Boatright would guide the Bulldogs on an 8-play, 59-yard drive that would consume the rest of the half. Dawson would score with all zeros on the clock on Easley’s second touchdown catch of the night on a pass that had been tipped by a Longhorn defender.
Easley would finish the night with 112 yards on four catches.
Because Dawson deferred during the pre-game flip, the Bulldogs would receive the second-half kick-off. Michah McCall would return the Axtell kick 46 yards to set-up the Dawson offense at the Axtell 29-yard line.
A big 25-yard run by Colby Springer would set up Boatright’s fourth scoring toss of the night, this time a 6-yard throw to Jace Johnson, to give Dawson a bigger lead, 26-16.
Springer would again come up big after Axtell scored to cut into the Dawson lead, 26-24. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Springer dashed 55 yards to paydirt to again give the Bulldogs a little cushion, 32-24.
Springer rushed for 122 yards on only 13 carries to pace the Bulldog ground game.
After another Axtell score to close the gap, Boatright would throw another touchdown pass, this time a short 5-yard toss late in the third quarter to Cade Onstott, who would once again, give Dawson a little breathing room, 38-30, heading into the final quarter.
Both Onstott and Johnson would end up with four catches and a touchdown each.
Axtell would finally tie the game, 38-38, on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Horn to Troy Arlitt, combined with a two-point catch by Kolby Hollingsworth, with exactly seven minutes remaining.
Dawson would drive quickly down the field but was stopped on the Bulldogs’ only turnover of the night at the Longhorn 8-yard line.
The Bulldog defense almost got the lead back on a safety when Easley dropped Axtell’s Tyson Michael for a loss just outside the Longhorn end zone.
After a short Longhorn punt gave Dawson great field position at the Axtell 25-yard line with just over three minutes to play.
It would take Dawson just four plays and less than two minutes to score when Boatright connected with Easley once again, this time a 12-yard score to give the Bulldogs the lead for good, 44-38.
Axtell’s last attempt to win the game was ended when Springer intercepted Horn at the Bulldog 30-yard line with just 16 seconds remaining.
Next week, Dawson looks to stay unbeaten when the Bulldogs host Kerens for homecoming. Kerens lost to Mildred, 45-35, to remain winless on the season. Axtell tries to rebound with a short trip to Hubbard to take on the Jaguars.
