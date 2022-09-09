Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Dawson's Hastin Easley, seen here making a remarkable catch during a 7-on-7 game this summer, caught three touchdown passes in Thursday's 44-38 win over Axtell.

Easley has caught 11 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns over the past two weeks to help the Bulldogs get off to a 3-0 start this season.