People of a certain age remember the old images of the great Earl Campbell, Columbia Blue jersey ripped, limping back to the huddle after each carry and barely getting lined up for the next play. But, when the ball was snapped, going full throttle over a defender. Then the process would repeat itself.
Those same people might have had flashbacks of the “Tyler Rose” Friday night in Cayuga watching the Dawson Bulldogs valiantly battle the Wildcats, coming up just short in the end, 27-20.
Minus Isaiah Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, passer, and, surprisingly, a big-play receiver, as well as leading receiver Elijah Allen, the Bulldog offense struggled in the first half, falling behind at the half, 13-0.
But in the second half, the Bulldogs would keep rallying, eventually taking the lead, 20-19, with just eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Hastin Easley emerged as a big-time receiving threat for the Bulldogs, catching two touchdown passes to spark the Bulldog offense in the third quarter.
And the two catches could not have been more different.
The first, Easley, just a sophomore, caught a short pass, broke a tackle, and ran 47 yards down the sideline, before running over a Wildcat would-be tackler at the goal line for the first touchdown.
The second was just a 19-yard score, but the lanky Easley out-jumped the Wildcat defender and deftly came down with a foot inbounds.
The Dawson version of a Swiss Army Knife, Cade Onstott, moved to quarterback to throw those passes to Easley. Just before the second, Onstott found a hobbled Isaac Johnson across the middle for a gutsy 26-yard gain.
Onstott added the final Dawson touchdown on a 21-yard run and added the two-point conversion, as well, for the lead, 20-19.
Unfortunately, in the end, Cayuga won the war of attrition with the shorthanded Bulldogs.
On the final Wildcat drive over the final three minutes, the Dawson players were limping and staggering back to the huddle, only to give it 100 percent until each whistle, on every play, to the bitter, painful, both literally and figuratively, end.
Through 8 games, the Bulldogs are now at 3-5 for the season. In District 8-2A DI, Dawson and Cayuga are both tied with Marlin for second at 2-1. Italy leads the district at 3-0, while Axtell and Kerens sit at 0-3.
Now, for the good news. While maybe not officially, but for all intents and purposes, the Bulldogs will be in the playoffs. Dawson has a two-game lead over both Axtell and Kerens and has defeated both of them, giving the Bulldogs the tie-breaker advantage.
What remains to be seen will be the seeding of the four teams. Dawson’s last two games are at Marlin and then home against Italy. Cayuga goes to Italy this week.
In previous games, Italy edged Marlin, 23-21, before Marlin routed Cayuga, 40-7, the next week.
For the most part, Dawson still controls its own destiny when it comes to the playoffs.
Win both games, and the Bulldogs will, at worst, tie for the district championship, and probably the top seed. Lose both games, and the Bulldogs will, more than likely, finish as the four-seed, and a first-round match-up with state-ranked Crawford. Split the final two games, and the Dawson coaches will have to get out the calculators and district minutes to figure it all out.
As the game at Cayuga demonstrated, regardless of what happens over the next two weeks or beyond, there will not be any quit in these Bulldogs.
