After Friday night’s game in Hubbard, the Dawson Bulldogs have reached the midpoint of the 2021 season with a 1-4. While not the most ideal record at this point, the Bulldogs are going into their off week before district play with a 24-12 win over one of their biggest rivals, 3-1 Hubbard, on the road.
The best part though is that all six teams in District 8-2A DI, including Dawson, are tied at 0-0. Now, everything comes down to this – 6 teams, 5 weeks, and 4 playoff spots.
With half the schedule completed and this week being an off week, it is a good time for a review of the season and a look ahead at the district race.
To begin, the Bulldogs are definitely better than their record indicates.
With a young team and a new system, it was going to be a bumpy start to the season. But these five non-district games mean absolutely nothing when it comes to earning a playoff berth and a possible district championship.
Dawson opened the season with a long road trip to Thorndale (4-1) and dominated the first half, save for one play. Thorndale would take control with 3 consecutive scores in the third quarter to send Dawson home with a loss, 27-0.
The second game brought another long trip, this time to Jewett to take on the Leon Cougars (3-2). Dawson dropped to 0-2 with a 22-20 loss in a game that was literally decided by inches.
Weeks three and four finally brought the Bulldogs home and two more tough losses, one to rival Wortham (3-2), in a wild, sloppy game, 42-30, and to traditional 2A state power Bremond, 46-30.
Finally, the Bulldogs broke through down the road in Hubbard, spoiling the Jaguars homecoming, and giving new head coach Jimmy Thompson his 249th career win.
Despite all the struggles, electric playmakers have emerged on the Bulldog defense.
Senior quarterback Isaiah Johnson leads the team in rushing with 389 yards and 5 touchdowns and has thrown for more than 600 yards. His top target is his brother Isaac Johnson. The speedy junior averages 24.2 yards per catch and has found the end zone four times.
A pair of sophomores have also excelled in the passing game for the Bulldogs, as Hastin Easley and Elijah Allen have 15 and 11 catches, respectively. Not surprisingly, Allen is the younger brother of the aforementioned Johnson and Johnson.
Probably the one thing the Bulldogs knew for sure going into the season was that junior Payton McCormack was going to be the leader of the defense. The preseason pick by Texas Football as the Defensive Player of the Year in District 8-2A DI leads the team in tackles, averaging more than 15 stops per game.
Joining McCormack in averaging double-digits in tackles for the Bulldog defense are junior Cade Onstott (10.8) and senior Hunter Boatright (10).
In looking ahead to the final five weeks, it should be an exciting race in District 8-2A DI. Out of six teams, four will advance to the playoffs.
Preseason pick Italy (#17 in the most recent Texas Football computer rankings) sits at 3-2 but has played a fairly tough schedule with both losses coming from undefeated and state-ranked teams, #9 Chilton and #1 Mart. Marlin (#55) is also 3-2, with an impressive win over Wortham.
Axtell (#64) goes into the break at 2-3, but one of those wins was over Bremond. Kerens (#93) began the season with a win but has dropped four consecutive games since then.
Finally, Cayuga (#88) is the only winless team in the district and has been routed by both Wortham and Leon.
For Dawson (#78) to make the playoffs, the easiest path is for the Bulldogs to beat both Kerens and Cayuga. An upset of Axtell or Marlin, both of which are possible, would also help secure a playoff berth.
And with the Bulldogs gaining experience and improving each week, no one should be surprised if Dawson and Italy are once again deciding the district championship at Ed Mitchell Field in Dawson in the final game of the regular season.
Stay tuned, as Dawson travels to Kerens next week to begin district play. For the Bulldogs, it will be the most important game of the season.
Spoiler alert: The next game will always be the most important game of the season in District 8-2A DI for the Bulldogs.
